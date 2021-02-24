Wednesday, February 24, 2021Back to
Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30A, Narzo 30 Pro to launch today at 12.30 pm: How to watch it live

Realme Narzo 30 Pro will come with support for the 30 W Dart Charge that can charge up to 100 percent in 65 minutes.


tech2 News StaffFeb 24, 2021 09:18:16 IST

Realme will launch the Narzo 30 series that includes Narzo 30, Narzo 30A and Narzo 30 Pro in India today. The company has revealed a few details about the smartphone including 5G connectivity. It is also confirmed that along with the Realme Narzo 30 series, it will also launch Realme Buds Air 2 TWS earbuds and Motion Activated Night Light. The company has revealed that the Narzo 30 Pro will come with support for the 30 W Dart Charge. Realme 30A will be equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery.

Realme Narzo 30 series teaser. Image: Realme

Realme Narzo 30 series event: How to watch it live

The launch event will kick off at 12.30 pm today. To watch the livestream, you can visit the company's Twitter, Facebook and YouTube page.

Realme Narzo 30 series expected specifications

As per a previous report, Realme Narzo 30 Pro is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G processor. The smartphone is expected to come with a 120 Hz refresh rate display that houses a punch-hole display. The Pro model will feature a rectangular camera module at the back with the quad-camera setup and led flash, along with the Narzo branding at the bottom left of the phone. It is not clear if there would be a side-mounted fingerprint sensor or an in-display fingerprint sensor.  It is likely to come in grey and blue colour options.

Realme Narzo 30A, on the other hand, is expected to come with a rear fingerprint sensor. As for the camera, the rear camera setup will be stacked in a square-shaped module, along with the Narzo branding just under the camera setup. The Narzo 30A is likely to have a textured rear panel. It might come in blue colour option.

