Realme might launch gaming accessories like mouse pad or gaming mouse alongside the Narzo 30 series in India.


FP TrendingFeb 16, 2021 16:34:35 IST

Realme is expected to launch the new phones under the Narzo series this month. A report suggests that the company would be launching the Realme Narzo 30 series by the end of February. According to a leaked poster teased by a user on Twitter, the new Narzo series will feature Narzo 30 Pro 5G and Narzo 30A. The image shows some specifications of the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G which includes a MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G processor and 120Hz refresh rate display.

Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A are expected to launch in India soon: Report

Realme Narzo 30. Image: Twitter/@Shubham87873762

The phone can be seen with a punch-hole display, but it's unclear whether the screen is an LCD or AMOLED panel. The Pro model can be seen housing a rectangular camera module at the back with the quad-camera setup and led flash, along with the Narzo badging at the bottom left of the phone. It is not clear if there would be a side-mounted fingerprint sensor or an in-display fingerprint sensor. Realme Narzo 30A, on the other hand, can be seen with a rear fingerprint sensor and cameras stacked in a square-shaped module, along with the Narzo badging just under the camera setup. The Narzo 30A can be seen with a textured rear panel which is blue in color, while the Narzo 30 Pro 5G is seen in silver and blue colors option. Another tweet by tipster Ishan Agarwal suggests that the company might also launch gaming accessories alongside the Narzo 30 series in India. The accessories could include a mouse pad and a gaming mouse, amongst others.

Realme had introduced the Narzo series in May last year where it launched the Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A phones, followed by Narzo 20 series that was launched in September, last year.

On Monday, the company had tweeted that it had sold over three million Realme Narzo series handsets since the launch.

