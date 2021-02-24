Wednesday, February 24, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Realme Narzo 30 series India launch LIVE: Buds Air 2 also expected to be revealed today

tech2 News StaffFeb 24, 2021 11:55:56 IST

Realme has already confirmed that the Narzo 30 Pro will come with support for the 30 W Dart Charge and the Realme 30A will be equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

highlights

read more

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE

  • 12:27 (IST)

    The event will live in a few minutes...

    You can tune in to the livestream here:

  • 12:21 (IST)

    At the event today, Realme will also be launching the Motion Activated Night Light

  • 12:19 (IST)

    Realme Narzo 30A has also been confirmed to be fuelled by a 6,000 mAh battery

  • 12:14 (IST)

    Realme has already confirmed that the Narzo 30 Pro will come with support for 30 W Dart charge

  • 11:45 (IST)

    Realme Narzo 30 series and Buds Air 2 launch

    Realme is hosting an event in India today to launch the new Narzo 30 series and the Buds Air 2. The event will kick off at 12.30 pm IST. Stay tuned for all the updated from the launch event.

    • read more

Realme is hosting a launch event today to unveil the new Narzo 30 series in India. The Narzo 30 series will include the Narzo 30, Narzo 30A and Narzo 30 Pro. Along with the smartphone, Realme is also expected to launch the new Buds Air 2 TWS earbuds. The launch event will kick off at 12.30 pm IST. Realme will be streaming the event live on its social media channels. Realme has already confirmed that the Narzo 30 Pro will come with support for the 30 W Dart Charge and the Realme 30A will be equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery.

Realme Narzo 30 series expected specifications

As per a previous report, Realme Narzo 30 Pro is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G processor. The smartphone is expected to come with a 120 Hz refresh rate display that houses a punch-hole display. The Pro model will feature a rectangular camera module at the back with the quad-camera setup and led flash, along with the Narzo branding at the bottom left of the phone. It is not clear if there would be a side-mounted fingerprint sensor or an in-display fingerprint sensor.  It is likely to come in grey and blue colour options.

Realme Narzo 30A, on the other hand, is expected to come with a rear fingerprint sensor. As for the camera, the rear camera setup will be stacked in a square-shaped module, along with the Narzo branding just under the camera setup. The Narzo 30A is likely to have a textured rear panel. It might come in blue colour option.



top reviews

Vivo Vivo V17

Vivo Vivo V17

TECH2 RATING

HSBC Huami Amazfit GTS

HSBC Huami Amazfit GTS

TECH2 RATING

Lenovo Legion Y740 Laptop (9th Gen Core i7/ 16GB/ 1TB SSD/ Win10 Home/ 6GB Graph)

Lenovo Legion Y740 Laptop (9th Gen Core i7/ 16GB/ 1TB SSD/ Win10 Home/ 6GB Graph)

TECH2 RATING

Realme X2 Pro (8GB RAM + 128GB)

Realme X2 Pro (8GB RAM + 128GB)

TECH2 RATING

VU 43GA UltraAndroid Smart TV

VU 43GA UltraAndroid Smart TV

TECH2 RATING

latest videos

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile


also see

Realme Narzo 30 series

Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30A, Narzo 30 Pro, Buds Air 2 to launch in India on 24 February

Feb 18, 2021
Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30A, Narzo 30 Pro, Buds Air 2 to launch in India on 24 February
Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A are expected to launch in India soon: Report

Realme Narzo 30 series

Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A are expected to launch in India soon: Report

Feb 16, 2021

science

Doctors attempt to combat agony of post-COVID-19 loss of smell with 'olfactory rehab'

COVID-19 anosmia

Doctors attempt to combat agony of post-COVID-19 loss of smell with 'olfactory rehab'

Feb 24, 2021
Cygnus cargo ship named after 'Hidden Figure' Katherine Johnson arrives at space station

Space Supplies

Cygnus cargo ship named after 'Hidden Figure' Katherine Johnson arrives at space station

Feb 24, 2021
Fukushima plant operator claims seismometers 'out of order' for a year before 15 Feb quake

Nuclear Power

Fukushima plant operator claims seismometers 'out of order' for a year before 15 Feb quake

Feb 23, 2021
Endangered Gir lions conquer viral threat, experts advise moving some prides to other Parks

Gir Lions

Endangered Gir lions conquer viral threat, experts advise moving some prides to other Parks

Feb 23, 2021