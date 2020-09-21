13:11 (IST)
A recap of all the devices launched under the Realme Narzo 20 series today:
The Narzo 20 series smartphones are priced starting Rs 8,499 and go up to Rs 16,999.
tech2 News StaffSep 21, 2020 13:18:48 IST
The Realme Narzo 20 series is expected to run on the latest Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0.
13:11 (IST)
A recap of all the devices launched under the Realme Narzo 20 series today:
The Narzo 20 series smartphones are priced starting Rs 8,499 and go up to Rs 16,999.
13:10 (IST)
Realme Narzo 20A is priced starting Rs 8,499
The smartphone's first sale is scheduled for 30 September at 12 pm om Flipkart and realme.com.
13:09 (IST)
Realme Narzo 10 is priced starting Rs 10,499
The smartphone's first sale will take place on 28 September at 12 pm on Flipkart and realme.com.
13:07 (IST)
Realme Narzo 20 Pro is priced starting Rs 14,999
The smartphone will be available for purchase for the first time on 25 September at 12 pm on Flipkart and realme.com.
13:04 (IST)
Realme UI 2.0's first rollout will begin with realme X50 Pro
13:03 (IST)
Realme UI 2.0 features a floating window for multi-tasking
13:02 (IST)
Realme UI 2.0 also gives users access to third-party launchers
13:02 (IST)
Realme UI 2.0 has also made improvements to the dark mode
13:01 (IST)
Realme UI 2.0 lets you customise your own global theme colours
13:00 (IST)
Realme CEO Madhav Sheth takes us through the new realme UI 2.0
12:58 (IST)
Realme Narzo 20A features a 6.5-inch display
12:57 (IST)
Realme Narzo 20A features a 12 MP AI triple camera setup at the rear
12:57 (IST)
Realme Narzo 20A is fuelled by 5,000 mAh battery
The smartphone also supports reverse charging.
12:56 (IST)
Realme Narzo 20A is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC processor
12:55 (IST)
And now for the Realme Narzo 20A – the most affordable smartphone in the series
12:54 (IST)
Realme Narzo 20 Pro specification round-up:
12:53 (IST)
Realme Narzo 20 Pro sports a 16 MP selfie camera
The smartphone also comes with a triple-card slot for two SIMs and a microSD card.
12:52 (IST)
Realme Narzo 20 Pro sports a 48 MP AI quad-camera setup at the rear
12:51 (IST)
Realme Narzo 20 Pro features a 6.5-inch HD+ 90 Hz refresh rate display
The smartphone's display features a 480 nits peak brightness.
12:49 (IST)
Realme Narzo 20 Pro is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 processor
12:48 (IST)
Narzo 20 Pro sports a 4,500 mAh battery
12:47 (IST)
Realme Narzo 20 Pro sports a 65 W Super Dart charge.
Realme claims that the smartpone can go from zero to 100 percent in just 38 minutes.
12:46 (IST)
Now, about the Realme Narzo 20 Pro!
12:45 (IST)
Realme Narzo 20 specification round-up:
12:45 (IST)
The Realme Narzo 20 features a 6.5-inch display
12:43 (IST)
Realme Narzo 20 features a 48 MP AI triple camera setup at the rear
12:40 (IST)
Realme Narzo 20 is powered by a MediaTek Gelio G85 processor
12:39 (IST)
To give you a longer battery life, the Narzo 20 comes with features like App quick freeze, Super power saving mode, and more.
The Narzo 20 also supports reverse charging. It also comes with 18W Type-C fast charging.
12:38 (IST)
The Narzo 20 sports a 6,000 mAh battery
12:37 (IST)
The Narzo 20 series smartphones come in a silver and blue colour option
12:36 (IST)
Realme is launching Narzo 20, Narzo 20A and Narzo 20 Pro today
12:35 (IST)
Realme CEO Madhav Sheth talks about the new Narzo brand logo
12:31 (IST)
The webcast is now live...
Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has taken over.
12:24 (IST)
The Narzo 20 series launch will kick off at 12.30 pm IST
You can tune in to Realme's Youtube channel and other social media accounts to watch the event live.
11:54 (IST)
Realme Narzo 20 series launch today
Realme is hosting a virtual launch event at 12.30 pm IST today to launch the new Narzo 20 series in India. Follow our liveblog to catch all the updates from the launch event.
At a virtual launch event at 12.30 pm IST, Realme is scheduled to launch the Narzo 20 series in India today. The second Narzo series of smartphones is expected to include the Narzo 20, Narzo 20A and Narzo 20 Pro smartphones. Realme will be live streaming the launch event on its YouTube channel and other social media platforms.
From what we know so far, the Realme Narzo series will run the latest Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0. The Narzo 20 and Narzo 20 Pro have also been teased to feature a quad-camera setup, whereas the Narzo 20A will come with a triple camera setup at the rear.
As per the invites sent out by Realme, out of the three upcoming smartphones, only two will feature a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. One model will come with a triple rear camera setup that will be placed in a square module (might be Narzo 20), the second model will also feature a triple camera setup placed in a vertical module (likely to be Narzo 20A). The third model will come with a quad-camera setup, expected to be Narzo 20 Pro.
According to Realme, the smartphones will run on the new realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. As per the company microsite, the three models will come with a punch-hole display.
A previous report also suggests that Narzo 20A may offer up to 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage and is likely to be available in Victory Blue and Glory Silver colour variants. Realme Narzo 20 is likely to come in 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variants. The Narzo 20 Pro is expected to come in 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variants. It is likely to come in Black Ninja and White Knight colour variants.
