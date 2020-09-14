tech2 News Staff

Realme has started sending out invites for the launch of the Realme Narzo 20 series that will include Narzo 20, Narzo 20 Pro and Narzo 20A. The launch event will take place on 21 September at 12.30 pm. This series will succeed Realme Narzo 10 series that debuted in India back in May.

We are back for those who desire fierce gaming and epic entertainment. A new saga unfolds as we introduce #realmeNarzo20series at 12:30 PM, 21st Sep on all our official channels. Get ready to #FeelThePower again!https://t.co/DTVJruHSYX pic.twitter.com/dfYKKNeKvt — realme (@realmemobiles) September 14, 2020

Going by the invites, out of the three upcoming smartphones, only two will feature a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. One model will come with a triple rear camera setup that will be placed in a square module (might be Narzo 20), the second model will also feature a triple camera setup placed in a vertical module (likely to be Narzo 20A). The third model will come with a quad-camera setup, expected to be Narzo 20 Pro.

According to Realme, the smartphones will run on the new realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. As per the company microsite, the three models will come with a punch-hole display.

Tipster Himanshu recently suggested that Narzo 20A might offer up to 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage and is likely to be available in Victory Blue and Glory Silver colour variants. Realme Narzo 20 is likely to come in 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variants. The Narzo 20 Pro is expected to come in 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variants. It is likely to come in Black Ninja and White Knight colour variants.