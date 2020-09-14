Monday, September 14, 2020Back to
Realme to launch Narzo 20, Narzo 20 Pro, Narzo 20A in India on 21 September

The three models of Narzo 20 series will run on the new realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11


tech2 News StaffSep 14, 2020 15:06:44 IST

Realme has started sending out invites for the launch of the Realme Narzo 20 series that will include Narzo 20, Narzo 20 Pro and Narzo 20A. The launch event will take place on 21 September at 12.30 pm. This series will succeed Realme Narzo 10 series that debuted in India back in May.

Realme Narzo 20 launch invite

Going by the invites, out of the three upcoming smartphones, only two will feature a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. One model will come with a triple rear camera setup that will be placed in a square module (might be Narzo 20), the second model will also feature a triple camera setup placed in a vertical module (likely to be Narzo 20A). The third model will come with a quad-camera setup, expected to be Narzo 20 Pro.

According to Realme, the smartphones will run on the new realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. As per the company microsite, the three models will come with a punch-hole display.

Tipster Himanshu recently suggested that Narzo 20A might offer up to 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage and is likely to be available in Victory Blue and Glory Silver colour variants. Realme Narzo 20 is likely to come in 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variants. The Narzo 20 Pro is expected to come in 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variants. It is likely to come in Black Ninja and White Knight colour variants.

