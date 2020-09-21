Monday, September 21, 2020Back to
Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20A, Narzo 20 Pro to launch today at 12.30 pm: How to watch it live

Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20A are likely to come with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.


tech2 News StaffSep 21, 2020 09:36:18 IST

Realme Nazro 20 series, that includes Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20A and Narzo 20 Pro, will debut today in India. The series will come with Android 11 based Realme UI 2.0. Realme has also confirmed that the smartphones will feature up to four rear cameras.

Realme Narzo 20

Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20A, Narzo 20 Pro launch event: How to watch it live

The event will begin at 12.30 pm today. You can visit the company's YouTube page to watch the livestream. You can also tap on the webcast link embedded below.

Realme Narzo 20 series expected specifications

Going by the invites, out of the three upcoming smartphones, only two will feature a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. One model will come with a triple rear camera setup that will be placed in a square module (might be Narzo 20), the second model will also feature a triple camera setup placed in a vertical module (likely to be Narzo 20A). The third model will come with a quad-camera setup, expected to be Narzo 20 Pro.

Realme Narzo 20 series launch invite.

Realme Narzo 20 series launch invite.

According to Realme, the smartphones will run on the new realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. As per the company microsite, the three models will come with a punch-hole display.

As per a previous report, Narzo 20A might offer up to 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage and is likely to be available in Victory Blue and Glory Silver colour variants. Realme Narzo 20 is likely to come in 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variants. The Narzo 20 Pro is expected to come in 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variants. It is likely to come in Black Ninja and White Knight colour variants.

