Ameya Dalvi

Time to refresh our smartphone lists for this quarter, and we begin with the best phones you can buy this month under Rs 10,000. We have tried picking models with 4 GB RAM for the most part, and also have phones with large screens and high-capacity batteries. There are a handful of triple camera models too that you can choose from. So, let’s see what the final lineup looks like.

Best phones to buy under Rs 10,000 in India

Realme Narzo 10A

If you are looking for a phone with a big screen and a similarly capacious battery, the Realme Narzo 10A is the phone for you in this budget. This stylish phone has a large 6.52-inch HD+ display with a droplet notch and a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for protection against scratches. The choice of chipset – for this segment – is pretty good too, with a Mediatek Helio G70 powering the device. You now get 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage to go with it.

Camera department at the back includes a 12 MP (primary) + 2 MP (Macro) + 2 MP (depth sensor) module and a modest 5 MP shooter at the front that takes care of selfies and video calls. The phone also has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Narzo 10A has a huge 5,000 mAh battery under the hood that manages to keep the phone running for a day and a half to two days of moderate usage. The phone runs the latest Android 10 OS with Realme UI 1.0 on top.

(Realme Narzo 10A price in India: Rs 9,999 for 4 GB RAM/64 GB storage)

Redmi 8

You cannot leave out Xiaomi in a budget phones list, and the Redmi 8 (Review) makes the cut here. This phone too has a 5,000 mAh battery that can last close to two days under moderate usage. The battery life gets a boost, courtesy of a more compact 6.22-inch HD+ display and an efficient Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC. The display is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. You get 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage here too.

You get dual cameras at the back with a combination of a 12 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. There is an 8 MP selfie camera located in the droplet notch up front. You get Android Pie here with a layer of Xiaomi’s MIUI on top. The Redmi 8 design is quite impressive and the phone can easily be mistaken for something a lot more expensive.

(Redmi 8 price in India: Rs 9,999 for 4 GB RAM/64 GB storage)

Motorola One Macro

As the name suggests, the phone’s focus is on Macro photography, among other things. Motorola One Macro (Review) comes with a dedicated 2 MP macro camera at the back for those who like to get up close with subjects. Giving it company is a 13 MP primary camera with laser autofocus and a 2 MP depth sensor. You get an 8 MP camera at the front to take care of selfies and video calls. The phone has a compact and elegant design with a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a droplet notch and a glossy back with a colour gradient.

The phone is powered by a Mediatek Helio P70 chip, another good option for this segment, and is accompanied by 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal (expandable) storage. There’s a 4,000 mAh battery that keeps it running for over a day of moderate usage. Like all Motorola phones, you get a near-stock Android user interface. The phone launched with Android Pie and an Android 10 update is in the works.

(Motorola One Macro price in India: Rs 9,999 for 4 GB RAM/64 GB storage)

Motorola G8 Power Lite

If a larger screen and a higher capacity battery is what you seek from the same company, then the Motorola G8 Power Lite (Review) is a better option for you for the same price. You get a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a drop notch at the top. The battery capacity stands at 5000 mAh and should suffice for close to two days of moderate usage. The design is equally attractive as the One Macro.

Incidentally, you get the 2 MP macro camera on this phone too, along with a 16MP primary camera with PDAF and a 2 MP depth sensor. But there is a bit of dip in the processing power here with a Helio P35 powering this device, as opposed to the more powerful P70 in the Motorola One Macro. You get 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage (expandable further). This phone runs Android Pie with a near-stock UI, and the company has confirmed that this handset will receive an Android 10 update soon.

(Motorola G8 Power Lite price in India: Rs 9,999 for 4 GB RAM/64 GB storage)

Samsung Galaxy M01s

The Samsung Galaxy M01s is the best option from the company currently under Rs 10,000 this month. The specifications are fairly modest but passable for the segment given the brand name (especially if you are brand-conscious). You get a 6.2-inch display with HD+ resolution and a drop notch. It is powered by a Mediatek Helio P22 octa-core chip and is accompanied by 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage, that can be expanded up to 512 GB with a microSD card.

There is a 13 MP + 2 MP dual camera setup at the back and an 8MP camera at the front for selfies and video calls. A 4,000 mAh battery keeps the phone powered for over a day of moderate usage comfortably. It runs Android Pie with Samsung’s One UI on top. Unlike the Samsung Galaxy M01 model which sells for a similar price, the M01s has a rear mounted fingerprint sensor.

(Samsung Galaxy M01s price in India: Rs 9,999 for 3 GB RAM/32 GB storage)