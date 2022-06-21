Tuesday, June 21, 2022Back to
Realme launches C30 budget smartphone with 5,000mAh Battery, 8MP Camera in India, check all details

Realme launched the C30 in the ultra-competitive budget smartphone segment in India. Starting at Rs 7,499, the device comes with a 5,000mAh battery and a strong processor.


FP StaffJun 21, 2022 12:35:34 IST

Realme has positioned itself as a seriously strong competitor in the Indian smartphone market. To further strengthen their position in the budget segment of the Indian smartphone market, they have expanded their C series with the launch of the Realme C30.

The latest offering from Realme features a powerful processor, a decent single rear camera and a phenomenal battery. Realme is also counting on the device’s design to win customers over in the extremely competitive segment that the Realme C30 is a part of.

We take a look at the specifications and the price of the newly launched Realme C30

Realme C30: Specifications and features
The Realme C30 is being positioned as one of the slimmest phones in the price segment and comes with w stripey design. The device apparently weighs just 182 grams and is about 8.5mm thick. The Realme C30 comes with a 6.5-inch display HD+ IPS LCD display, which has a waterdrop notch design that also houses the 5MP selfie camera. 

At the back, we see a single, 8MP camera sensor which has been paired with a 27mm wide f/2,0 lens and an LED flash. Powering the device is a 12nm Unisoc Tiger T612 chipset has been paired with up to 3GB RAM and 32GB UFS2.2 storage. The storage can be expanded using a microSDXC card. 

The smartphone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery, but it does not support fast charging, mainly due to the fact that instead of a USB-C port, users are stuck with a traditional, MicroUSB 2.0 port.

The company claims that the device is capable of surviving 45 days in standby mode. Furthermore, Relame C30 has also claimed to score 176,963 on the AnTuTu benchmark.

Realme C30: Pricing and availability
The smartphone is available in three colours - Lake Blue, Bamboo Green, and Denim Black. Potential customers get the option to choose from two variants, a 2GB+32GB unit that is priced ar Rs 7,499 and a 3GB+32GB unit that is priced at Rs 8,299. 

The device will be available starting the 27th of June and can be purchased from Realme’s website, Flipkart, and a bunch of authorised partners. As of now, there are no details about Realme offering any sort of discounts or launch offers with the C30.

