Mehul Das

In a bid to strengthen its position in the Indian smartphone market, Realme has expanded its budget smartphone lineup with the launch of the Realme Narzo 50 5G & the Narzo 50 Pro 5G smartphones. The Realme Narzo 50 series is the successor to the Realme Narzo 30 series which was launched last year.

The new line of Narzo 50 devices are powered by Mediatek chipsets and sport display panels that support a 90Hz refresh rate.

Here are the specifications and pricing details of the newly launched Realme Narzo 50 5G Series

Realme Narzo 50 5G: Price, Specifications and availability

The Realme Narzo 50 5G is being offered in 3 variants. The basic variant comes with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, which is followed by a 4GB + 128GB unit, and then finally a 6GB + 128GB unit. The Realme Narzo 50 5G features a 6.6-inch FullHD+ display which supports a refresh rate of 90Hz. Under the hood, potential customers have been given a Mediatek Dimensity 810 5G chipset. The device is running the Realme UI 3.0 out of the box, which is based on Android 12, and should soon be receiving the Android 13 update.

As for cameras, Realme has given the Narzo 50 5G a dual camera set up at the back, with the primary shooter being a 48MP unit, and a second 2MP unit. For the front facing selfie camera, the device gets an 8MP shooter.

The Realme Narzo 50 5G has been priced very competitively. The 4GB + 64GB variant is priced at Rs 15,999, the 4GB + 128GB unit at Rs 16,999 and the 6GB + 128GB unit at Rs 17,999. Realme also has an introductory offer of a flat Rs 2000 discount, if they pay using HDFC debit or credit cards, bringing the price down to Rs 13,999, Rs 14,999 and Rs 15,999 for the respective variants. The devices will be available from the 24th of May.

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G: Price, Specifications and availability

The Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G is being offered in 2 variants instead of 3. The basic variant comes with 6GB + 128GB for the base variant, followed by an 8GB + 128GB unit. The Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G features a 6.4-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display which supports a refresh rate of 90Hz. Under the hood, potential customers have been given a Mediatek Dimensity 920 5G chipset. The device is running the Realme UI 3.0 out of the box, which is based on Android 12, and should soon be receiving the Android 13 update.

As for cameras, Realme has given the Narzo 50 Pro 5G a triple camera set up at the back, with the primary shooter being a 48MP unit, coupled with an 8MP ultrawide and a second 2MP macro unit. For the front facing selfie camera, the device gets a 16MP shooter.

The Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G has also been priced very competitively, much like the Narzo 50. The 6GB + 128GB unit is priced at Rs Rs 21,999, whereas the 8GB + 128GB unit has been priced at Rs 23,999. Realme has extended the discount offers on the Pro lineup as well, so the effective price comes out to be Rs 19,999 and Rs 21,999. The devices will be available from the 26th of May.

The devices in the lineup are powered by a massive 5,000mAh battery which supports Realme’s powerful 33W Dart Charge and also comes with Smart 5G Power saving mode.