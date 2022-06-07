FP Staff

Realme launched their GT Neo 3T globally. The GT Neo 3T is essentially a lite version of the Neo 3 80W with a slightly smaller screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chip, and 64MP primary camera. The GT Neo 3 was launched in India just a couple of weeks ago.

The device is expected to launch soon in India, probably by the end of the month, or early July. We take a look at the features, specifications and probable pricing and availability of the Realme GT Neo 3T in India.

Realme GT NEO 3T Specifications

Realme GT Neo 3T comes with a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display which supports a 120Hz refresh rate. Realme claims that the peak brightness of the display is 1,300 nits and that it gets HDR10+ support.

The handset is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC and has been paired with the Adreno 650 GPU. The SoC comes with one prime core running at 3.19GHz, three cores running at 2.42GHz, and four efficiency cores running at 1.8GHz.

The Realme GT Neo 3T gets a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. It is running Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0 on top. The smartphone also features Bluetooth version 5.2, dual-band Wi-Fi, VC cooling, and up to 5GB of virtual RAM.

Realme GT NEO 3T Camera

The Realme GT Neo 3T comes with a triple rear camera setup with a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. At the front, the GT Neo 3T gets a 16MP selfie camera.

Realme GT Neo 3T price and availability

The smartphone has been priced at $469.99 roughly Rs. 36,500 as per the current exchange rate for the base variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage. The 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage variant has been priced at $509.99 or roughly Rs. 39,600 as per the current exchange rate. The Realme GT Neo 3T is available in three colour options, Dash Yellow, Drifting White, and Shade Black. As stated earlier, the GT Neo 3T is likely to be launched by the end of June, or early July in India, and should be priced around Rs 35,000 for the base variant.