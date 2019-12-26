Thursday, December 26, 2019Back to
Realme fitness band to arrive in India in the first half of 2020, confirms India head

This Realme fitness band is expected to compete with Xiaomi's Mi Band 4 that was launched at Rs 2,299.


tech2 News StaffDec 26, 2019 13:22:20 IST

Realme is currently expanding its portfolio in the lifestyle gadgets line up. Recently, the company launched the Apple AirPods look-alike Realme Buds Air in India at a price of Rs 3,999. Now Realme India head Madhav Sheth, in his 13th episode of the Ask Madhav series hinted that the company will launch its first fitness band next year.

As per Sheth, the Realme fitness band will be launched in the first half of 2020. He further revealed that this fitness band is "in works" right now. It is expected to take on Xiaomi's Mi Band 4 (review) that was launched in India back in September at Rs 2,299.

Representational image: Pixabay

(Also read: Huami Amazfit GTS Review: A sporty fitness watch with great battery backup)

The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 sported a 0.95-inch AMOLED touchscreen colour display that comes with a resolution of 240 x 120 pixels.  It features a heart-rate sensor, step counter and so on. Since there is a digital assistant in-built in the device, the wearable supports voice commands as well.

To recall, the company recently launched the Realme X2 (First impressions) in India at a starting price of Rs 16,999. The smartphone comes with a 6.4-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The display comes with a waterdrop notch on the top and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It's powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset and offers 4 GB, 6 GB, and 8 GB RAM options. It comes with 64 GB and 128 GB internal storage options.

In the camera department, the Realme X2 sports a quad rear camera setup that includes 64 MP primary Samsung GW1 sensor, 8 MP wide-angle lens, 2 MP depth sensor and a 2 MP macro lens. On the front, the smartphone is expected to have a 32 MP camera. In terms of battery, the smartphone is equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 30W VOOC 4.0 flash charge tech.

