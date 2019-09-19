Priya SinghSep 19, 2019 11:28:44 IST
Xiaomi had already launched its Mi Band 4 in China a few months back and now the company unveiled it in India along with a few more products. The Mi Band 4 is going on its first sale today at 12.00 pm on Amazon and on the Xiaomi website. The company had also launched the Mi 4K LED TV, Mi Smart Water Purifier, Mi Soundbar and Mi Motion Activated Night Light 2.
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 pricing
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is priced at Rs 2,299 in India. Buyers can get it from the Amazon website and the company's website at 12.00 pm onwards today.
The smart band is available in five colours — Orange, Purple, Black, Burgundy and Beige.
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 specifications
The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 sports a 0.95-inch AMOLED touchscreen colour display that comes with a resolution of 240 x 120 pixels. It comes with features like heart-rate sensor, step counter and so on. Since there is a digital assistant inbuilt in the device, the wearable supports voice commands as well.
Moving on to connectivity, the latest Mi Band offers Bluetooth and NFC support. Just like the Mi Band 3, the 4 is also rated for 5-ATM water resistance.
The good news for swimmers is that with its six-axis accelerometer, the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 can also identify swimming strokes and offer SWOLF scores – a measure of your swimming performance.
As for the battery, it houses a 135 mAh battery which has clearly been updated from its predecessor (110 mAh). According to Xioami, the Mi Band 4 battery can last up to 20 days on a single charge.