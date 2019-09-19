Thursday, September 19, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Best-Deals

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 to go on sale today at 12.00 pm on Amazon, priced at Rs 2,299

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 packs with 135 mAh battery that can last up to 20 days on a single charge.


Priya SinghSep 19, 2019 11:28:44 IST

Xiaomi had already launched its Mi Band 4 in China a few months back and now the company unveiled it in India along with a few more products. The Mi Band 4 is going on its first sale today at 12.00 pm on Amazon and on the Xiaomi website. The company had also launched the Mi 4K LED TV, Mi Smart Water Purifier, Mi Soundbar and Mi Motion Activated Night Light 2.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 pricing

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is priced at Rs 2,299 in India. Buyers can get it from the Amazon website and the company's website at 12.00 pm onwards today.

The smart band is available in five colours — Orange, Purple, Black, Burgundy and Beige.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 to go on sale today at 12.00 pm on Amazon, priced at Rs 2,299

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is priced at Rs 2,299 in India.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 specifications

The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 sports a 0.95-inch AMOLED touchscreen colour display that comes with a resolution of 240 x 120 pixels.  It comes with features like heart-rate sensor, step counter and so on. Since there is a digital assistant inbuilt in the device, the wearable supports voice commands as well.

Moving on to connectivity, the latest Mi Band offers Bluetooth and NFC support. Just like the Mi Band 3, the 4 is also rated for 5-ATM water resistance.

The good news for swimmers is that with its six-axis accelerometer, the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 can also identify swimming strokes and offer SWOLF scores – a measure of your swimming performance.

As for the battery, it houses a 135 mAh battery which has clearly been updated from its predecessor (110 mAh). According to Xioami, the Mi Band 4 battery can last up to 20 days on a single charge.

tags

latest videos

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Mi Band 4

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 expected to debut in India on 17 September at Rs 1,999

Sep 10, 2019
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 expected to debut in India on 17 September at Rs 1,999
Xiaomi 65-inch 4K LED Mi TV, Mi Band 4, Mi Smart Water Purifier, more launched in India

Xiaomi

Xiaomi 65-inch 4K LED Mi TV, Mi Band 4, Mi Smart Water Purifier, more launched in India

Sep 17, 2019
Xiaomi Smarter Living Launch 2020 event Highlights: Mi TV 4X 65 inch, Mi Smart Water Purifier, Mi Smart Band 4 announced

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Smarter Living Launch 2020 event Highlights: Mi TV 4X 65 inch, Mi Smart Water Purifier, Mi Smart Band 4 announced

Sep 17, 2019
Xiaomi Mi TV 65-Inch, Mi Band 4, Mi Water Purifier may launch today at 12 pm: How to watch it live

Mi Smarter Living 2020

Xiaomi Mi TV 65-Inch, Mi Band 4, Mi Water Purifier may launch today at 12 pm: How to watch it live

Sep 17, 2019
Xiaomi to launch a new Mi TV tomorrow at its Smarter Living 2020 event: All you need to know

Xiaomi

Xiaomi to launch a new Mi TV tomorrow at its Smarter Living 2020 event: All you need to know

Sep 16, 2019
Xiaomi to unveil its new 65-inch 4K LED Mi TV in India on 17 September

Xiaomi

Xiaomi to unveil its new 65-inch 4K LED Mi TV in India on 17 September

Sep 10, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019
Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Extinction

Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Sep 19, 2019
Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Public Health

Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Sep 17, 2019
Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Interstellar Visitor

Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Sep 17, 2019