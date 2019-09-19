Priya Singh

Xiaomi had already launched its Mi Band 4 in China a few months back and now the company unveiled it in India along with a few more products. The Mi Band 4 is going on its first sale today at 12.00 pm on Amazon and on the Xiaomi website. The company had also launched the Mi 4K LED TV, Mi Smart Water Purifier, Mi Soundbar and Mi Motion Activated Night Light 2.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 pricing

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is priced at Rs 2,299 in India. Buyers can get it from the Amazon website and the company's website at 12.00 pm onwards today.

The smart band is available in five colours — Orange, Purple, Black, Burgundy and Beige.