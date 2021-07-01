Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Realme, with Dizo, is hosting an event in India today, 1 July, to launch the new 'TechLife Products' in the market. Realme has already teased that at the event, it will unveil the Realme Buds 2 Neo, Realme Hair Dryer and Realme Beard trimmer. The launch even will kick off at 12.30 pm IST and will be streamed live.

Realme Beard Trimmer Plus expected features

Realme will also launch Realme Beard Trimmer Plus at the event. It will come with "40 different length settings, 10 mm and 20 mm combs with 0.5 mm precision". It will also come with an 800 mAh battery that charges in 120 minutes. With the help of the reversible Type-C charging port, users will be able to charge it via mobile charger or power bank. It will also come with an IPX7 water resistance rating.

Realme Buds 2 Neo expected specifications and features

As per the company microsite, Realme Buds 2 Neo will come with 11.2 mm dynamic drivers and a 1 m cable. It also features a microphone that will allow users to answer and take calls. It features silicone earbuds and a 90-degree headphone jack. Realme Buds 2 Neo weighs 14 gm. A Flipkart listing has revealed that the earbuds might be priced at Rs 599 in India.

Realme Hair Dryer expected specifications

Realme confirms that the upcoming Realme Hair Dryer will come in a white colour option. As per the microsite, it "dries your hair in 5 minutes". The dryer will come with a 19,000 rpm fan speed, 13.9 m/s wind speed and takes up 1,400 W power.