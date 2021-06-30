tech2 News Staff

Realme has announced to launch Realme Buds 2 Neo, Realme Hair Dryer and Realme Beard Trimmer Plus in India tomorrow (1 July) at 12.30 pm. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed several features of these upcoming products. As per a Flipkart listing, Realme Buds 2 Neo will be priced at Rs 599 in India. Realme has already confirmed that the earphones will come in black and blue colour options.

Are you excited to #EnjoyTheBass?

The upcoming #realmeBuds2Neo is equipped with the 11.2mm Dynamic Driver for a rich and solid bass experience. Launching at 12:30 PM, 1st July. Know more: https://t.co/zHELxdr2ZP pic.twitter.com/i971zkOwLl — realme TechLife (@realmeTechLife) June 29, 2021

Realme Buds 2 Neo expected specifications and features

As per the company microsite, Realme Buds 2 Neo will come with 11.2 mm dynamic drivers and a 1 m cable. It also features a microphone that will allow users to answer and take calls. It features silicone earbuds and a 90-degree headphone jack. Realme Buds 2 Neo weighs 14 gm.

Realme Hair Dryer expected specifications

Realme confirms that the upcoming Realme Hair Dryer will come in a white colour option. As per the microsite, it "dries your hair in 5 minutes". The dryer will come with a 19,000 rpm fan speed, 13.9 m/s wind speed and takes up 1,400 W power.

For people concerned about hair damage, it operates at less than 55 degrees of temperature. It features four physical buttons that include Cold Air Button, Soft Air Button and Off. The dryer also comes with inlet mesh, nylon mesh and air inlet grille.

Realme Beard Trimmer Plus expected features

Realme will also launch Realme Beard Trimmer Plus at the event. It will come with "40 different length settings, 10 mm and 20 mm combs with 0.5 mm precision". It will also come with an 800 mAh battery that charges in 120 minutes. With the help of the reversible Type-C charging port, users will be able to charge it via mobile charger or power bank. It will also come with an IPX7 water resistance rating.