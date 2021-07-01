tech2 News Staff

Realme has announced that in collaboration with Dizo, it will launch its first Realme Hair Dryer and Realme Beard trimmer in India today (1 July) at 12.30 pm in India. In addition to these products, the company will also launch Realme Buds 2 Neo that is likely to be priced at Rs 599, as per a Flipkart listing.

Realme Buds 2 Neo, Realme Hair Dryer, Realme Beard Trimmer Plus launch: How to watch it live

The launch event will kick off at 12.30 pm. The livestream link will be available on the company's social media channels. To catch the live updates, you can also tap on the livestream link embedded below.



Set your reminders as we introduce the latest additions to our AIoT range. The #realmeBeardTrimmer series, #realmeHairDryer and #realmeBuds2Neo.#YourStyleExpert Launching tomorrow at 12:30 PM on our official channels: https://t.co/EbalwAzUYc pic.twitter.com/jI1qGGHTm0 — realme TechLife (@realmeTechLife) June 30, 2021

Realme Beard Trimmer Plus expected features

Realme will also launch Realme Beard Trimmer Plus at the event. It will come with "40 different length settings, 10 mm and 20 mm combs with 0.5 mm precision". It will also come with an 800 mAh battery that charges in 120 minutes. With the help of the reversible Type-C charging port, users will be able to charge it via mobile charger or power bank. It will also come with an IPX7 water resistance rating.

Realme Buds 2 Neo expected specifications and features

As per the company microsite, Realme Buds 2 Neo will come with 11.2 mm dynamic drivers and a 1 m cable. It also features a microphone that will allow users to answer and take calls. It features silicone earbuds and a 90-degree headphone jack. Realme Buds 2 Neo weighs 14 gm. A Flipkart listing has revealed that the earbuds might be priced at Rs 599 in India.

Realme Hair Dryer expected specifications

Realme confirms that the upcoming Realme Hair Dryer will come in a white colour option. As per the microsite, it "dries your hair in 5 minutes". The dryer will come with a 19,000 rpm fan speed, 13.9 m/s wind speed and takes up 1,400 W power.

For people concerned about hair damage, it operates at less than 55 degrees of temperature. It features four physical buttons that include Cold Air Button, Soft Air Button and Off. The dryer also comes with inlet mesh, nylon mesh and air inlet grille.