Realme C11 Launch LIVE Updates: Realme 6i and 10,000 mAh powerbank with 30W fast charging also excpected

tech2 News StaffJul 14, 2020 12:44:53 IST

The Realme C11 will likely feature a 6.5-inch IPS-matrix display with a resolution of HD+.

  • 12:57 (IST)

    The Realme launch event will begin in a few minutes

    The live stream video is embedded below:

  • 12:49 (IST)

    With each new day, comes a new launch, and a new opportunity for us to meet! 

Realme is scheduled to host a virtual event in India today at 1 pm IST. At the event today, Realme is expected to launch the Realme C11, Realme 6i, and a 10,000 mAh power bank with 30W Dart Charge support.

The event will be live streamed starting at 1 pm on Realme's official YouTube page.

From what we know so far about the Realme C11, as per the model launched in Malaysia, the smartphone will likely feature a 6.5-inch IPS-matrix display with a resolution of HD+ (1600×720 pixels). It will sport a 5-megapixel front camera with an f/2.4 aperture. Besides, Realme C11 has a 13MP (f/2.2) dual main camera + 2MP (portrait, f/2.4) with Super Nightscape night mode.

Realme C11 Launch LIVE Updates: Realme 6i and 10,000 mAh powerbank with 30W fast charging also excpected

Realme C3

Powered by a Helio G35 chip, the phone will be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery. It will feature a Bluetooth 5.0 module and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. Running Android 10 OS with a Realmi UI interface, it will likely comes with no fingerprint scanner.

Equipped with face unlock feature, Realme C11 weighs 196 grams.  The smartphone is expected to come in Mint Green and Pepper Grey colour variants.

As for the power bank, Realme has not revealed as to how much will its upcoming 30W Dart Charge power bank will cost.

The device is already listed on the Realme website. It is said to get completely charged at 1 hour 36 minutes. It will allow you to charge at 30W VOOC/Dart Charge smartphones.

The device will sport a 3D curved design and carbon fiber texture design.

The power bank will support multiple fast-charging solutions, claims Realme. It will have a two way Dart charging support and will be available with 15 layer charge protection.



