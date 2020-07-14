12:57 (IST)
The Realme launch event will begin in a few minutes
The live stream video is embedded below:
tech2 News StaffJul 14, 2020 12:44:53 IST
The Realme C11 will likely feature a 6.5-inch IPS-matrix display with a resolution of HD+.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Realme is scheduled to host a virtual event in India today at 1 pm IST. At the event today, Realme is expected to launch the Realme C11, Realme 6i, and a 10,000 mAh power bank with 30W Dart Charge support.
The event will be live streamed starting at 1 pm on Realme's official YouTube page.
From what we know so far about the Realme C11, as per the model launched in Malaysia, the smartphone will likely feature a 6.5-inch IPS-matrix display with a resolution of HD+ (1600×720 pixels). It will sport a 5-megapixel front camera with an f/2.4 aperture. Besides, Realme C11 has a 13MP (f/2.2) dual main camera + 2MP (portrait, f/2.4) with Super Nightscape night mode.
Powered by a Helio G35 chip, the phone will be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery. It will feature a Bluetooth 5.0 module and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. Running Android 10 OS with a Realmi UI interface, it will likely comes with no fingerprint scanner.
Equipped with face unlock feature, Realme C11 weighs 196 grams. The smartphone is expected to come in Mint Green and Pepper Grey colour variants.
As for the power bank, Realme has not revealed as to how much will its upcoming 30W Dart Charge power bank will cost.
The device is already listed on the Realme website. It is said to get completely charged at 1 hour 36 minutes. It will allow you to charge at 30W VOOC/Dart Charge smartphones.
The device will sport a 3D curved design and carbon fiber texture design.
The power bank will support multiple fast-charging solutions, claims Realme. It will have a two way Dart charging support and will be available with 15 layer charge protection.
also see
Realme C11
Realme C11 to debut in India at 1 pm today: Here's how to catch the live updatesJul 14, 2020
Realme C11
Realme C11 to launch in India on 14 July: Here's what to expect from the smartphoneJul 09, 2020
Realme Narzo 10
Realme Narzo 10 to go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart, priced at Rs 11,999Jun 30, 2020
Realme
Along with Realme C11, a 10,000 mAh power bank with 30W Dart charge will be launched in India todayJul 14, 2020
Realme X3 series
Realme X3, X3 SuperZoom to go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart: Pricing, specifications, moreJun 30, 2020
Realme X3 SuperZoom Review
Realme X3 SuperZoom Review: For lovers of zoom; others look elsewhereJul 11, 2020
science
Europa
Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the pastJun 25, 2020
Ocean mapping
Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shapeJun 24, 2020
coronavirus studies
Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNASJun 23, 2020
pluto
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm bodyJun 23, 2020