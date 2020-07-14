tech2 News Staff

Realme is all set to launch yet another smartphone under the C-series – Realme C11 – today in India. The smartphone has already been launched in Malaysia, where the phone was launched with Mediatek Helio G35 chipset, 5,000 mAh battery, and up to 4 GB RAM.

In India, the smartphone will go on sale on Flipkart. Realme has also announced that it will launch a 10,000 mAh power bank along with Realme C11 at the event today.

Realme C11 launch event: How to watch it live

The launch event will begin at 1 pm IST. You can visit company's YouTube page to catch the livestream or you can tap on the webcast link embedded below.

One more surprise for #realme fans and it’s all about power!

realme 30W Dart Charge 10000mAh Power Bank is launching tomorrow at 1 PM on our official channels.#DartToFullPower Know more: https://t.co/F6BJNc9eOt pic.twitter.com/LuGWBf4kUK — realme (@realmemobiles) July 13, 2020

Realme C11: What to expect

Last month, Realme launched Realme C11 in Malaysia. As per the specifications that the device carried there, we can expect the smartphone to feature a drop-shaped screen and a square rear camera.

Further, the smartphone will likely feature a 6.5-inch IPS-matrix display with a resolution of HD+ (1600×720 pixels). It will sport a 5-megapixel front camera with an f/2.4 aperture. Besides, Realme C11 has a 13MP (f/2.2) dual main camera + 2MP (portrait, f/2.4) with Super Nightscape night mode.

Powered by a Helio G35 chip, the phone will be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery. It will feature a Bluetooth 5.0 module and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. Running Android 10 OS with a Realmi UI interface, it will likely comes with no fingerprint scanner.

Equipped with face unlock feature, Realme C11 weighs 196 grams. The smartphone is expected to come in Mint Green and Pepper Grey colour variants.