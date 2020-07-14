Tuesday, July 14, 2020Back to
Realme C11 to debut in India at 1 pm today: Here's how to catch the live updates

Powered by a Helio G35 chip, Realme C11 is likely to be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery.


tech2 News StaffJul 14, 2020 09:22:08 IST

Realme is all set to launch yet another smartphone under the C-series – Realme C11 – today in India. The smartphone has already been launched in Malaysia, where the phone was launched with Mediatek Helio G35 chipset, 5,000 mAh battery, and up to 4 GB RAM.

In India, the smartphone will go on sale on Flipkart. Realme has also announced that it will launch a 10,000 mAh power bank along with Realme C11 at the event today.

Realme C11. Image: Realme

Realme C11 launch event: How to watch it live

The launch event will begin at 1 pm IST. You can visit company's YouTube page to catch the livestream or you can tap on the webcast link embedded below.

Realme C11: What to expect

Last month, Realme launched Realme C11 in Malaysia. As per the specifications that the device carried there, we can expect the smartphone to feature a drop-shaped screen and a square rear camera.

Further, the smartphone will likely feature a 6.5-inch IPS-matrix display with a resolution of HD+ (1600×720 pixels). It will sport a 5-megapixel front camera with an f/2.4 aperture. Besides, Realme C11 has a 13MP (f/2.2) dual main camera + 2MP (portrait, f/2.4) with Super Nightscape night mode.

Powered by a Helio G35 chip, the phone will be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery. It will feature a Bluetooth 5.0 module and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. Running Android 10 OS with a Realmi UI interface, it will likely comes with no fingerprint scanner.

Equipped with face unlock feature, Realme C11 weighs 196 grams.  The smartphone is expected to come in Mint Green and Pepper Grey colour variants.

