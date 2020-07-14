Tuesday, July 14, 2020Back to
Along with Realme C11, a 10,000 mAh power bank with 30W Dart charge will be launched in India today

The power bank is expected to be unveiled alongside two other Realme smartphones – the Realme C11 and the Realme 6i.


FP TrendingJul 14, 2020 10:40:46 IST

Realme will be launching a 10,000 mAh power bank today, along with the new Realme C11 smartphone. The power bank will come with 30W Dart Charge compatibility. The launch event will be live streamed at 1 pm today, 14 July.

Realme's new 10,000 mAh power bank. Image: Realme Mobiles/Twitter

"One more surprise for #realme fans and it’s all about power! Realme 30W Dart Charge 10,000mAh Power Bank is launching tomorrow at 1 PM on our official channels," the Realme tweet read.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth also tweeted about the launch of the power bank and said, "It’s been long awaited & here it is!"

The power bank will be unveiled alongside two other Realme smartphones – the Realme C11 and the Realme 6i. The launch event will held digitally.

The company has not revealed as to how much will its upcoming 30W Dart Charge power bank will cost.

The device is already listed on the Realme website. It is said to get completely charged at 1 hour 36 minutes. It will allow you to charge at 30W VOOC/Dart Charge smartphones.

The device will sport a 3D curved design and carbon fiber texture design.

The power bank will support multiple fast-charging solutions, claims Realme. It will have a two way Dart charging support and will be available with 15 layer charge protection.

The upcoming power bank is expected to be similar to the 18W two-way Realme power bank which is already available in the market.

The 30W Realme power bank was launched in China earlier this year and is compatible with 10W, 15W, 18W, and 20W charging standard.

