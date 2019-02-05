tech2 News Staff

The Realme C1 2019 variant, which was launched last week, is going up on its first sale today. The sale will kick off at 12.00 pm, and will take place across Flipkart, Amazon India, and Realme's own website.

Also, because the phone's first sale is amid the 'You & Realme Days' sale, the company has announced a Love for Entertainment offer, where you can get movie vouchers worth Rs 500 on purchase of the Realme C1.

Realme C1 2019 price

The Realme C1 2019 is essentially a new variant of the 2018 Realme C1, and comes with higher RAM and storage. It comes in two models, one with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage, and the other with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB storage, and they are priced at Rs 7,499 and Rs 8,499 respectively.

The earlier variants of the phone came with 16 GB of storage.

Realme C1 2019 specifications and features

In terms of all other specifications, the 2019 Realme C1 is identical to the last year's model. It features a 6.2-inch HD+ notched display. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC paired with 2 GB or 3 GB of RAM. The new variants come with 32 GB of storage, which can be expanded to up to 256 GB using a microSD card.

The phone has all standard connectivity options from 4G VoLTE to the 3.5mm audio port. Fuelling the phone is a 4,230 mAh battery. The Realme C1 runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, with Oppo’s ColorOS 5.1 UI overlay baked on top.

