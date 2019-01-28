Monday, January 28, 2019 Back to
Realme C1 new variants announced with more RAM, storage starting at Rs 7,499

Both the Realme C1 (2019) models will see their first sale on 5 February starting at 12 pm.

tech2 News Staff Jan 28, 2019 13:01:05 IST

Smartphone maker Realme has launched two new variants of its budget smartphone Realme C1. The new variants offer more RAM and storage than the previous version and are priced at Rs 7,499 and Rs 8,499. Both these variants are exclusive to Flipkart as was the original Realme C1.

Realme C1.

Realme C1.

The first of the two variants come with 2 GB RAM + 32 GB storage and the second variant comes with 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage. Both the Realme C1 (2019) models will see their first sale on 5 February starting at 12 pm. The phones will also be soon available in offline channels as well said the company.

Realme C1 specifications and features

To recall, the 2018 Realme C1 features a 6.2-inch HD+ notched display. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC paired with 2 GB of RAM, and 16 GB of internal storage. The storage can be expanded to up to 256 GB using a microSD card.

The phone further has all standard connectivity options from 4G VoLTE to the 3.5mm audio port. Fuelling the phone is a 4,230 mAh battery. The Realme C1 runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, with Oppo’s ColorOS 5.1 UI overlay baked on top.

 

