tech2 News Staff

Starting today, that is 4 February, Realme India is hosting what it calls the 'You & Realme Days' across Flipkart, Amazon India, and its own website. During this sale, the company has announced discounts on some of its smartphones like the Realme 2 Pro, which is its most expensive smartphone right now, then the 2019 variant of the Realme C1, last year's Realme U1, among others. The sale will last till 7 February.

Before we get into the discounts, for all users who purchase a Realme phone, during this offer period, using the MobiKwik wallet, will get an additional off of 15 percent. Axis bank credit and debit card users will also be able to avail some additional cash back on Flipkart and Realme.com.

As for the offers, during the sale period, the Realme U1 will be available for a Rs 1,000 discount on Amazon India, which will bring the smartphone's price down to Rs 10,999 for the 3 GB RAM variants and Rs 13,999 for the 4 GB RAM model.

Also, if you purchase the Realme U1 today (4 February), as part of the 'Love for Selfies' offer, at 12 noon, 3.00 pm and at 6.00 pm, you stand a chance to win the Realme Buds along with it, for free.

Realme 2 will also be on offer during this period. If you buy the phone in this four-day sale, you will get with it a 30-day exchange plan at Re 1. There are no discounts, per se, on the phone.

The Realme 2 Pro, on the other hand, will be available for Rs 1,000 off, which will bring down the phone's price down to Rs 12,990 for the 4 GB variant, and Rs 18,990 for the 8 GB RAM model.

In addition to that, on 6 February, on purchase of the Realme 2 Pro, you will also get a Google Play Store voucher worth Rs 500.

Then, the Realme C1 2019 variant, which was launched just last week, will also go up on its first sale during this offer period. The phone's sale will take place on 5 February at 12.00 pm.

There is also a Love for Entertainment offer, which will go live on 5 February, where you can get movie vouchers worth Rs 500 on purchase of the Realme C1.

