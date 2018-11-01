Thursday, November 01, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 01 November, 2018 16:21 IST

Realme announces entry into offline segment with Reliance Digital, My Jio stores

Realme is now an independent brand targeting at global youth with an "India-first" approach.

Online-focused Chinese smartphone maker Realme on Thursday announced its entry into the offline segment as it joined hands with Reliance Digital and My Jio stores to sell its products.

Realme.

Realme.

Starting January next year, Realme would expand its footprint to top 10 cities and look for exclusive distribution partners.

"With this partnership with Reliance stores, we are proud to have more locations to deliver this experience. We are expanding our sales channels to reach out to the growing demands," Madhav Sheth, Chief Executive Officer, Realme India, said in a statement.

According to the handset maker, it adopted an online-first approach in the country as India is an emerging online market.

Realme would now focus on providing seamless service by collaborating with select partners who can provide powerful service and stylised experience to the end consumers.

Launched in May 2018, the Shenzhen-based smartphone maker introduced its second budget handset "Realme 2" with notched full screen in India in August.

Born as OPPO's sub-brand, Realme is now an independent brand targeting at global youth with an "India-first" approach.

In July, the company had announced that it is separating from OPPO to become a distinct entity and will be headed by Sky Li, former senior executive and head of OPPO India.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope

What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope
What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope

What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope
How to deal with Delhi pollution

How to deal with Delhi pollution
PUBG MOBILE NIGHT MODE

PUBG MOBILE NIGHT MODE
OnePlus 6T review | Prices start at Rs 37,999

OnePlus 6T review | Prices start at Rs 37,999
10 Incredibly Fun Science Gifts for Kids | Tech2 Science

10 Incredibly Fun Science Gifts for Kids | Tech2 Science
OnePlus 6T Unboxing | In-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 845

OnePlus 6T Unboxing | In-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 845
Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2
Sexual Misconduct at Google | #DailyDope

Sexual Misconduct at Google | #DailyDope
PUBG LATEST UPDATE: NIGHT MODE AND MORE

PUBG LATEST UPDATE: NIGHT MODE AND MORE

also see

Oppo R15X

Oppo R15X launched with specs similar to the Oppo K1 but adds more storage

Oct 23, 2018

Samsung Galaxy A7

Samsung Galaxy A7 Review: Decent cameras and good looks don't cut it anymore

Oct 22, 2018

Oppo R17 Pro

Oppo R17 Pro to go on sale in China on 11 November, pricing starts at CNY 4,299

Oct 23, 2018

Oppo

Oppo promises to stop cheating in benchmarks after 3DMark delists Find X, F7

Nov 01, 2018

Oppo R17 Neo

Oppo R17 Neo launched in Japan with in-display fingerprint sensor, Snapdragon 660

Nov 01, 2018

Oppo

Oppo completes 5G access test, aims to be first to launch 5G smartphones

Oct 29, 2018

science

Environment

Bitcoin mining is a significant contributor global warming, warn scientists

Nov 01, 2018

Forests and Wilderness

World's last reserves of vanishing wilderness confined to five countries: Study

Nov 01, 2018

SpaceX shakeup

Musk shakes up SpaceX in race to make satellite launch window: Sources

Nov 01, 2018

Pre-birth Surgery

Babies' spines corrected while still in the womb in rare and promising surgery

Oct 31, 2018