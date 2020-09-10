Thursday, September 10, 2020Back to
Realme 7 with 64 MP quad camera setup will go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart

Realme 7 is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 30W Dart fast charging tech.


tech2 News StaffSep 10, 2020 09:27:56 IST

Realme launched Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro in India at a starting price of Rs 14,999 and Rs 19,999 respectively. The headlining feature of the Realme 7 series is the 64 MP quad camera setup.

Realme 7 will be available for purchase today at 12 pm on Flipkart.

Realme 7 pricing

Realme 7 comes in two storage variants. The 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 14,999 and the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 16,999.

It comes in Mist Blue and Mist White colour variants.

Realme 7

You can buy the phone today at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme 7 specifications

Realme 7 features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 processor and offers up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variants.

In terms of camera, it comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes 64 MP  Sony IMX682 primary sensor, 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2 MP macro lens and a 2 MP lens.

It sports a 16  MP punch hole selfie camera.

Realme 7 is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 30W Dart fast charging tech.

