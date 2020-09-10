tech2 News Staff

Realme launched Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro in India at a starting price of Rs 14,999 and Rs 19,999 respectively. The headlining feature of the Realme 7 series is the 64 MP quad camera setup.

Realme 7 will be available for purchase today at 12 pm on Flipkart.

Realme 7 pricing

Realme 7 comes in two storage variants. The 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 14,999 and the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 16,999.

It comes in Mist Blue and Mist White colour variants.

You can buy the phone today at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme 7 specifications

Realme 7 features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 processor and offers up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variants.

In terms of camera, it comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes 64 MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor, 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2 MP macro lens and a 2 MP lens.

It sports a 16 MP punch hole selfie camera.

Realme 7 is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 30W Dart fast charging tech.