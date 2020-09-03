tech2 News Staff

Realme has launched the Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro in India today. The highlights of the Realme 7 Pro includes 64 MP quad-camera setup, 65W Super Dart charge tech and Snapdragon 720G chipset.

The Realme 7 series is the successor of Realme 6 series that includes Realme 6(Review), Realme 6 Pro (Review).

Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro pricing, availability

Realme 7 comes in two storage variants. The 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 14,999 and the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 16,999.

The smartphone will go on the first sale on 10 September at 12 pm on Flipkart and realme.com

Realme 7 Pro 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant comes at Rs 19,999 and the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 21,999.

The smartphone will go on its first sale on 14 September at 12 pm on Flipkart and realme.com.

Presenting #realme7Pro

👉65W SuperDART Charge

👉Sony 64MP Quad Camera

👉Super AMOLED Display

👉TÜV Rheinland Verification

And more! Available in:

👉6+128GB, ₹19,999

👉8+128GB, ₹21,999

1st sale at 12 PM, 14 Sep on https://t.co/HrgDJTZcxv & @Flipkart#CaptureSharperChargeFastest pic.twitter.com/3mNIuZFjve — realme (@realmemobiles) September 3, 2020

Realme M1 Sonic electric toothbrush is priced at Rs 1,999, the trolley luggage bag at Rs 2,999, and the tote bag at Rs 999. The three products will be available for purchase starting 10 September at 12 pm on Flipkart and realme.com

Realme 7 specifications

Realme 7 features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 processor and offers up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variants.

In terms of camera, it comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes 64 MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor, 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2 MP macro lens and a 2 MP lens.

It sports a 16 MP punch hole selfie camera.

Realme 7 is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 30W Dart fast charging tech.

Realme 7 Pro specifications

Realme 7 Pro comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor and offers up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

In the camera department, it comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes 64 MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2 MP monochrome lens and a 2 MP macro lens.

It sports a 32 MP punch hole selfie camera.

Realme 7 Pro houses a 4,500 battery that supports 65W Super Dart fast charging tech.

Realme M1 electric toothbrush, tote bag 2, adventure luggage specifications

The electric toothbrush offers up to 90-days of battery life and supports fast charging. The Realme M1's head is metal-free and is IPX7 water-resistant. It comes in four modes: clean, soft, white and polish.

Introducing our first realme M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush. One of the most stylish personal healthcare products, its premium & sleek design will make the experience of brushing worthwhile! It comes in 2 colours- Elegant Blue & Suave White. pic.twitter.com/Y4f7IABMtM — realme Link (@realmeLink) September 3, 2020



The trolley weighs 3.1 kg and has a polycarbonate body. It will be available in blue, yellow and black colour options. It sports 360 degree rotating wheels.

Inspired by the FlexiCube, we have brought a trendsetting, unique & practical design to the #realmeAdventurerLuggage. The spark texture not only makes it look glossy & extremely good-looking, but also improves resistance. Weighing just 3.1 kg, it comes in 3 attractive colours. pic.twitter.com/cZddX8Kpcn — realme Link (@realmeLink) September 3, 2020

Realme's tote bag comes in black and white color options.