Realme 7 Pro will go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart: Pricing, specification and features

Realme 7 Pro houses a 4,500 battery that supports 65W Super Dart fast charging tech.


tech2 News StaffSep 14, 2020 09:20:33 IST

Realme recently launched Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro in India at a starting price of Rs 14,999 and Rs 19,999 respectively. Today, Realme 7 Pro will go on its first sale at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme.com.

The highlights of the Realme 7 Pro include 64 MP quad-camera setup, 65W Super Dart charge tech and Snapdragon 720G chipset.

Realme 7 Pro pricing

Realme 7 Pro 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant comes at Rs 19,999 and the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 21,999.

Realme 7 Pro will go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart: Pricing, specification and features

Realme 7 Pro. Image: Tech2/ Sheldon Pinto

The smartphone will go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme 7 Pro specifications

Realme 7 Pro comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor and offers up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

In the camera department, it comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes 64 MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2 MP monochrome lens and a 2 MP macro lens.

It sports a 32 MP punch hole selfie camera.

Realme 7 Pro houses a 4,500 battery that supports 65W Super Dart fast charging tech.

