tech2 News Staff

Realme recently launched Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro in India at a starting price of Rs 14,999 and Rs 19,999 respectively. Today, Realme 7 Pro will go on its first sale at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme.com.

The highlights of the Realme 7 Pro include 64 MP quad-camera setup, 65W Super Dart charge tech and Snapdragon 720G chipset.

Realme 7 Pro pricing

Realme 7 Pro 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant comes at Rs 19,999 and the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 21,999.

The smartphone will go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme.com.

Inspired by the mirror space in nature, presenting premium touch & feel to the mid-ranger segment with an Anti-glare Split Design. The #realme7Pro goes on sale tomorrow at 12 PM on https://t.co/HrgDJTHBFX & @Flipkart.https://t.co/i42XWhpJHc pic.twitter.com/6SfVpdefbl — realme (@realmemobiles) September 13, 2020

Realme 7 Pro specifications

Realme 7 Pro comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor and offers up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

In the camera department, it comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes 64 MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2 MP monochrome lens and a 2 MP macro lens.

It sports a 32 MP punch hole selfie camera.

Realme 7 Pro houses a 4,500 battery that supports 65W Super Dart fast charging tech.