tech2 News Staff

It is confirmed that in addition to a fitness band, Realme's upcoming Realme 6 series will launch in India on 5 March. As usual, several rumours have surfaced online, and the latest ones discuss the pricing of the two phones — Realme 6 and 6 Pro.

As reported by The Unbiased Blog, Realme 6 Pro is likely to sell at a price of Rs 13,999 for 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant, whereas the Realme 6 might be priced at Rs 9,999.

To recall, the Realme 5 was launched at a starting price of Rs 9,999 and the Realme 5 Pro (Review) at Rs 13,999.

Realme 6, 6 Pro expected specifications

As per the official microsite, both smartphones will have a quad-camera setup at the back comprising a 64 MP primary camera, ultra-wide camera, telephoto camera and an ultra macro camera. In addition to this, it also suggests that one phone will have a single punch hole camera at the front whereas one will have a dual punch hole camera.

In terms of battery, both the smartphones will support 30 W flash charging that will charge from 0 to 40 percent in 15 minutes. The teaser also confirmed that the smartphones will support a 90-Hz refresh rate. Realme 6 Pro was also spotted on the benchmarking site, Geekbench, where it scored 512 in a single-core test and 1,676 in the multi-core test. The smartphone appeared with model number RMX2061 and the listing suggests that it might offer 8 GB RAM and is likely to run on Android 10. It is expected that the smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 730G chipset.

