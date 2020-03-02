tech2 News StaffMar 02, 2020 11:46:21 IST
It is confirmed that in addition to a fitness band, Realme's upcoming Realme 6 series will launch in India on 5 March. As usual, several rumours have surfaced online, and the latest ones discuss the pricing of the two phones — Realme 6 and 6 Pro.
As reported by The Unbiased Blog, Realme 6 Pro is likely to sell at a price of Rs 13,999 for 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant, whereas the Realme 6 might be priced at Rs 9,999.
To recall, the Realme 5 was launched at a starting price of Rs 9,999 and the Realme 5 Pro (Review) at Rs 13,999.
Realme 6, 6 Pro expected specifications
As per the official microsite, both smartphones will have a quad-camera setup at the back comprising a 64 MP primary camera, ultra-wide camera, telephoto camera and an ultra macro camera. In addition to this, it also suggests that one phone will have a single punch hole camera at the front whereas one will have a dual punch hole camera.
