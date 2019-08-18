tech2 News Staff

Realme is scheduled to announce two new smartphones in India on 20 August — Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro. And just days ahead of launch, Realme 5 Pro has been spotted on Geekbench, revealing some of its specifications and features.

As per the Geekbench leak, the Realme 5 Pro carries the model number RMX1971. The listing also suggests that the Realme 3 Pro-successor will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor.

As for the benchmark score, the devices scored 1143 for single-core and 4618 for multi-core.

In addition to that, the RAM on Realme 5 Pro is is listed as 8GB on the benchmark leak, and it is shown running Android 9 Pie. Currently, all Realme phones run Oppo’s ColorOS but it has been reported earlier that Realme is working on its own custom user interface, which could be made available to users by the end of this year.

This leak counters a recent leak by GizmoChina, which suggested that the Realme 5 Pro will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC.

Besides that, the Realme 5 Pro has previously also been rumoured to feature a 6.5-inch FullHD+ display. The Realme 5 Pro could also be sporting an AMOLED display and could come with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

A recent Realme teaser also revealed that the smartphone will come with a quad-camera setup.

Soon after, a Flipkart teaser showed that the Realme 5 Pro's primary sensor will be a 48 MP one with f/1.8 aperture and 1.25 micron pixel size. The wide-angle lens in the quad-camera setup is expected to come with a 119-degree field of view. Apart from a regular and wide-angle lens, the other two lenses will support super macro and portrait shots.

