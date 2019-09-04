Kshitij PujariSep 04, 2019 17:14:20 IST
The Realme 5-series has been announced in August just a month after the company had unveiled its flagship smartphone, the Realme X. Both smartphones are first in their segments to offer a quad-camera setup while also delivering on the performance aspect as well. We have already done a comparison piece on the Realme 5 which you can read here. The Realme 5 Pro has gone on sale today and it is time that we compare the smartphone with the competition as well.
Realme 5 Pro specifications
The Realme 5 Pro has a quad-camera setup which is a first for its price segment. The phone's primary lens is a 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 1.25 micron pixel size. The wide-angle lens in the quad-camera setup has a 119-degree field of view and an 8 MP resolution. Apart from a regular and ultra-wide-angle lens, the Realme 5 Pro also features 2 MP super macro camera and a 2 MP portrait camera.
The device does not have an AMOLED display but instead settles for a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display with FHD+ resolution. Powering the Realme 5 Pro is a Snapdragon 712 chipset and the phone has a maximum RAM of 8 GB paired with up to 128 GB of internal storage which can be expanded to 256 GB using a microSD card.
In addition to that, the phone runs on Android 9 Pie with Oppo's proprietary ColorOS 6.0 and comes with a 4,035 mAh battery which supports VOOC 3.0 fast charging.
You can read our full in-depth review of the Realme 5 Pro in the link above. For now, we shall compare the specs of the device with its nearest competition which is the Vivo Z1 Pro, Realme X and also the Redmi Note 8 Pro although it hasn't been announced in India yet.
|Realme 5 Pro
|Realme X
|Redmi Note 8 Pro
|Vivo Z1 Pro
|Display Size (inch)
|6.3
|6.53
|6.53
|6.53
|Resolution (pixels)
|1080 x 2340
|1080 x 2340
|1080 x 2340
|1080 x 2340
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|394
|394
|395
|395
|Display Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|AMOLED
|Dimensions(mm)
|157 x 74.2 x 8.9
|161.2 x 76 x 8.6
|161.3 x 76.4 x 8.8
|162.4 x 77.3 x 8.9
|Weight (gm)
|191
|191
|199
|201
|Dual SIM
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|SIM Type
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Connectivity Types
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|Processor
|Snapdragon 712
|Snapdragon 710
|Mediatek Helio G90T
|Snapdragon 712
|CPU Cores
|Octa-core
|Octa-core
|Octa-core
|Octa-core
|CPU Clock Speed (GHz)
|2x2.3 GHz Kryo 360 Gold & 6x1.7 GHz Kryo 360
|2x2.2 GHz Kryo 360 Gold & 6x1.7 GHz Kryo 360 Silver
|2x Cortex-A76 & 6x Cortex-A55
|2x2.3 GHz Kryo 360 Gold & 6x1.7 GHz Kryo 360
|GPU
|Adreno 616
|Adreno 616
|—
|Adreno 616
|RAM
|6, 8 GB
|4, 6 GB
|6, 8 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Ruggedness
|—
|—
|—
|—
|On-Board Memory
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Expandable Memory
|Yes, up to 256 GB
|—
|Yes, up to 256 GB
|Yes, up to 256 GB
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Fingerprint (under display), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Primary Camera
|48 MP, f/1.8 + 8 MP, f/2.2 + 2 MP, f/2.4 + 2 MP, f/2.4
|48 MP, f/1.7 + 5 MP, f/2.4
|64 MP, f/1.8 + 8 MP, f/2.2 + 2 MP, f/2.4 + 2 MP, f/2.4
|16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
|Optical Image Stabilization
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Camera Array
|Quad-camera
|Dual-camera
|Quad-camera
|Triple-camera
|Autofocus System
|PDAF
|PDAF
|PDAF
|PDAF
|Secondary Camera
|16 MP, f/2.0
|16 MP, f/2.0
|20 MP
|32 MP, f/2.0
|Video Capture
|2160p@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, 720p@960fps
|2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps (gyro-EIS), 1080p@120fps, 720p@960fps
|2160p@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps
|1080p@30fps
|Flash
|Yes
|Yes
|Dual-LED
|Yes
|OS Version
|Android 9.0
|Android 9.0
|Android 9.0
|Android 9.0
|AI (Smart Assistant)
|Google Assistant
|Google Assistant
|Google Assistant
|Google Assistant
|GPS
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac,
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
|Bluetooth
|5
|5
|5
|5
|NFC
|No
|No
|Yes
|No
|Infrared
|No
|No
|Yes
|No
|Fingerprint Scanner
|Yes, rear-mounted
|Yes, under display
|Yes, Rear button
|Yes, rear-mounted
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Type
|Type-C 1.0
|Type-C 1.0
|Type-C
|microUSB
|USB Standard
|USB 2.0
|USB 2.0
|USB 2.0
|USB 2.0
|Battery (mAh)
|4,000 mAh
|3765 mAh
|4,000 mAH
|5000 mAh
|Fast charging
|Yes, 20W
|Yes, 20W
|Yes, 18W
|Yes, 18W
|Colors
|Crystal Green, Crystal Blue
|Steam white, Punk Blue
|Black, Green, and White
|Sonic Blue, Sonic Black, Mirror Black
|Prices in India
|Starts at Rs 13,990
|Rs 16,990
|TBD
|Starts at Rs 14,990
Looking at the specs we can see that the Note 8 Pro and Realme 5 Pro are neck-to-neck in terms of camera, display and processing power. Both the phones have quad-camera arrays although the Redmi has a 64 MP ISOCELL sensor as compared to Realme's 48 MP IMX sensor.
Processor-wise we see that the Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with the new MediaTek G90T chipset while the Realme 5 Pro and Vivo Z1 Pro are powered by the Snapdragon 712 SoC. We'll have to see for ourselves when the Note 8 Pro gets here exactly how good is the G90T as compared to the SD 712 but initial results have shown the former to be better.
All phones have a big battery backup although Z1 Pro takes the cake here for its giant 5,000 mAh battery. In terms of display, the Realme X here is the winner with AMOLED screen and bezel-less design with all other competitors have a notch or a hole-punch to house the front camera.
We will have to see how the Redmi Note 8 Pro performs as compared to Realme 5 Pro when it launches somewhere in November but as far as specs go, both phones are neck and neck.
