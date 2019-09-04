Kshitij Pujari

The Realme 5-series has been announced in August just a month after the company had unveiled its flagship smartphone, the Realme X. Both smartphones are first in their segments to offer a quad-camera setup while also delivering on the performance aspect as well. We have already done a comparison piece on the Realme 5 which you can read here. The Realme 5 Pro has gone on sale today and it is time that we compare the smartphone with the competition as well.

Realme 5 Pro specifications

The Realme 5 Pro has a quad-camera setup which is a first for its price segment. The phone's primary lens is a 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 1.25 micron pixel size. The wide-angle lens in the quad-camera setup has a 119-degree field of view and an 8 MP resolution. Apart from a regular and ultra-wide-angle lens, the Realme 5 Pro also features 2 MP super macro camera and a 2 MP portrait camera.

(Also read - Realme 5 Pro review: Quad-cameras and great performance make this an easy choice)

The device does not have an AMOLED display but instead settles for a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display with FHD+ resolution. Powering the Realme 5 Pro is a Snapdragon 712 chipset and the phone has a maximum RAM of 8 GB paired with up to 128 GB of internal storage which can be expanded to 256 GB using a microSD card.

In addition to that, the phone runs on Android 9 Pie with Oppo's proprietary ColorOS 6.0 and comes with a 4,035 mAh battery which supports VOOC 3.0 fast charging.

You can read our full in-depth review of the Realme 5 Pro in the link above. For now, we shall compare the specs of the device with its nearest competition which is the Vivo Z1 Pro, Realme X and also the Redmi Note 8 Pro although it hasn't been announced in India yet.

Realme 5 Pro Realme X Redmi Note 8 Pro Vivo Z1 Pro Display Size (inch) 6.3 6.53 6.53 6.53 Resolution (pixels) 1080 x 2340 1080 x 2340 1080 x 2340 1080 x 2340 Pixel Density (PPI) 394 394 395 395 Display Type AMOLED AMOLED IPS LCD AMOLED Dimensions(mm) 157 x 74.2 x 8.9 161.2 x 76 x 8.6 161.3 x 76.4 x 8.8 162.4 x 77.3 x 8.9 Weight (gm) 191 191 199 201 Dual SIM Yes Yes Yes Yes SIM Type Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Connectivity Types GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE Processor Snapdragon 712 Snapdragon 710 Mediatek Helio G90T Snapdragon 712 CPU Cores Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core CPU Clock Speed (GHz) 2x2.3 GHz Kryo 360 Gold & 6x1.7 GHz Kryo 360 2x2.2 GHz Kryo 360 Gold & 6x1.7 GHz Kryo 360 Silver 2x Cortex-A76 & 6x Cortex-A55 2x2.3 GHz Kryo 360 Gold & 6x1.7 GHz Kryo 360 GPU Adreno 616 Adreno 616 — Adreno 616 RAM 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB Ruggedness — — — — On-Board Memory 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB 128 GB Expandable Memory Yes, up to 256 GB — Yes, up to 256 GB Yes, up to 256 GB Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (under display), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Primary Camera 48 MP, f/1.8 + 8 MP, f/2.2 + 2 MP, f/2.4 + 2 MP, f/2.4 48 MP, f/1.7 + 5 MP, f/2.4 64 MP, f/1.8 + 8 MP, f/2.2 + 2 MP, f/2.4 + 2 MP, f/2.4 16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Optical Image Stabilization No No No No Camera Array Quad-camera Dual-camera Quad-camera Triple-camera Autofocus System PDAF PDAF PDAF PDAF Secondary Camera 16 MP, f/2.0 16 MP, f/2.0 20 MP 32 MP, f/2.0 Video Capture 2160p@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, 720p@960fps 2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps (gyro-EIS), 1080p@120fps, 720p@960fps 2160p@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps 1080p@30fps Flash Yes Yes Dual-LED Yes OS Version Android 9.0 Android 9.0 Android 9.0 Android 9.0 AI (Smart Assistant) Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant GPS Yes Yes Yes Yes Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Bluetooth 5 5 5 5 NFC No No Yes No Infrared No No Yes No Fingerprint Scanner Yes, rear-mounted Yes, under display Yes, Rear button Yes, rear-mounted 3.5mm jack Yes Yes Yes Yes Radio Yes Yes Yes Yes USB Type Type-C 1.0 Type-C 1.0 Type-C microUSB USB Standard USB 2.0 USB 2.0 USB 2.0 USB 2.0 Battery (mAh) 4,000 mAh 3765 mAh 4,000 mAH 5000 mAh Fast charging Yes, 20W Yes, 20W Yes, 18W Yes, 18W Colors Crystal Green, Crystal Blue Steam white, Punk Blue Black, Green, and White Sonic Blue, Sonic Black, Mirror Black Prices in India Starts at Rs 13,990 Rs 16,990 TBD Starts at Rs 14,990

Looking at the specs we can see that the Note 8 Pro and Realme 5 Pro are neck-to-neck in terms of camera, display and processing power. Both the phones have quad-camera arrays although the Redmi has a 64 MP ISOCELL sensor as compared to Realme's 48 MP IMX sensor.

Processor-wise we see that the Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with the new MediaTek G90T chipset while the Realme 5 Pro and Vivo Z1 Pro are powered by the Snapdragon 712 SoC. We'll have to see for ourselves when the Note 8 Pro gets here exactly how good is the G90T as compared to the SD 712 but initial results have shown the former to be better.

All phones have a big battery backup although Z1 Pro takes the cake here for its giant 5,000 mAh battery. In terms of display, the Realme X here is the winner with AMOLED screen and bezel-less design with all other competitors have a notch or a hole-punch to house the front camera.

We will have to see how the Redmi Note 8 Pro performs as compared to Realme 5 Pro when it launches somewhere in November but as far as specs go, both phones are neck and neck.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.