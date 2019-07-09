Tuesday, July 09, 2019Back to
Realme 3i to be launched alongside its flagship Realme X on 15 July in India

According to Flipkart, Realme 3i will have stylish design, big battery, large display, and better camera specs.

tech2 News StaffJul 09, 2019 14:21:10 IST

Realme has confirmed that its next flagship Realme X will be launched in India on 15 July. Yesterday (8 July) the Realme CEO hinted via his tweet that there are going to be more than one product. Though the company did not reveal the name of the other upcoming device until now, Flipkart teased an image that revealed that another device will be Realme 3i. The flagship smartphone has already been launched in China on 15 May. At the upcoming India launch event, the brand will launch Realme X, special edition Spider-Man-branded Realme X, Realme X Onion and Garlic edition and also the Realme 3i.

As per the landing page on Flipkart, the Realme 3i is termed to be a "Real Champion" and it will come with features like stylish design, big battery, large display, and better camera specs. Though no details about the specs are revealed yet we are sure that some rumors regarding this phone will eventually follow.  It is expected that it will be cheaper than Realme 3 (Review).

Realme X.

Realme X (Chinese variant) Price

As far as pricing goes, the base 4 GB variant with 64 GB storage has been priced at CNY 1,499 (approximately Rs 15,000), the 6 GB RAM with 64 GB storage variant at CNY 1,599 (approximately Rs 16,000) and the top-end 8 GB RAM variant with 128 GB storage has been priced at CNY 1,799 (approximately Rs 18,000). The Spider-Man edition Realme X is only available in the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant which is priced at CNY 1,799 (approx Rs 18,000).

For all practical purposes, the Realme X will most likely be priced under Rs 20,000 and will be going head to head with the upcoming Redmi K20 series. The battle between Realme and Redmi is heating up with both companies coming up with competing products at most price points between the Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 price bracket.

Realme X (Chinese variant): Specifications and key features

In terms of specifications, the Realme X features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Samsung-made AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution and a whopping 91.2 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Inside, the smartphone is powered by a 2.2 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset. On the camera front, the phone sports a dual rear camera setup with 48 MP Sony IMX586 as primary sensor and 5 MP secondary sensor along with an LED flash.

(Also Read: Realme X First Impressions: Promising design, camera and could compete with the Redmi Note 7 Pro)

For the front, the phone is equipped with a pop-up selfie camera that houses a 16 MP f/2.0 sensor. The Realme X will run on Android 9 Pie out of the box with the company's ColorOS 6.0 skin on top. The phone also features a 3, 765 mAh battery unit with VOOC 3.0 support.

As we follow the planned launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 on 15 July, you can find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

