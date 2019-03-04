tech2 News Staff

The much-awaited Realme 3 is all set to launch in India today. Realme's first smartphone launch event of 2019 is expected to take place in New Delhi and as far initial pointers go, the company does intend to take on Xiaomi's recently launched Redmi Note 7.

The event is expected to begin at 12:30 pm later today and the company will be streaming the event via its official YouTube handle. You may also keep a track of announcements on Realme India's Twitter handle as well as on our website to bring you the latest on the new smartphone.

Realme 3: Expected price, design, camera specifications

While not a lot about the phone is known so far, older reports hint that Realme could be changing things up a little on the design front this time. Instead of a horizontal dual camera setup on the back, the Realme 3 will likely feature a vertical camera setup. The company's also expected to offer the phone in a gradient finish, with its signature diamond-cut design.

As far as internals go, the Realme 3 will be powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, which company is using as a weapon to get at Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7 which comes with a Snapdragon 660. The other bit of important information revealed is the fact that the Realme 3 will feature a 4,230 mAh battery unit, which is marginally larger than the 4,000 mAh battery on the Redmi Note 7.

What we also know at this point, is the fact that the Realme 3 will sport a waterdrop-styled notch and dual rear cameras.

The new smartphone is expected to be announced at what Flipkart calls an "unbelievable price". While that could absolutely anything, considering the fact that Realme is taking early jibes at the Redmi Note 7, we expect the price to hover around the Rs 10,000 mark.

