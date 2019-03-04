Monday, March 04, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Realme 3 to launch in India at 12:30 pm today: Here's how to watch the event live

The Realme 3 will feature a MediaTek Helio P70 chipset and a beefy 4,230 mAh battery unit.

tech2 News Staff Mar 04, 2019 08:01:00 IST

The much-awaited Realme 3 is all set to launch in India today. Realme's first smartphone launch event of 2019 is expected to take place in New Delhi and as far initial pointers go, the company does intend to take on Xiaomi's recently launched Redmi Note 7.

The Realme 3 is expected to be aggressively priced. Image: Realme India/ Twitter

The Realme 3 is expected to be aggressively priced. Image: Realme India/ Twitter

The event is expected to begin at 12:30 pm later today and the company will be streaming the event via its official YouTube handle. You may also keep a track of announcements on Realme India's Twitter handle as well as on our website to bring you the latest on the new smartphone.

Realme 3: Expected price, design, camera specifications

While not a lot about the phone is known so far, older reports hint that Realme could be changing things up a little on the design front this time. Instead of a horizontal dual camera setup on the back, the Realme 3 will likely feature a vertical camera setup. The company's also expected to offer the phone in a gradient finish, with its signature diamond-cut design.

As far as internals go, the Realme 3 will be powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, which company is using as a weapon to get at Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7 which comes with a Snapdragon 660. The other bit of important information revealed is the fact that the Realme 3 will feature a 4,230 mAh battery unit, which is marginally larger than the 4,000 mAh battery on the Redmi Note 7.

What we also know at this point, is the fact that the Realme 3 will sport a waterdrop-styled notch and dual rear cameras.

The new smartphone is expected to be announced at what Flipkart calls an "unbelievable price". While that could absolutely anything, considering the fact that Realme is taking early jibes at the Redmi Note 7, we expect the price to hover around the Rs 10,000 mark.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories

latest videos

Lenovo Z5 Series First Look | MWC 2019

Lenovo Z5 Series First Look | MWC 2019
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Unboxing
All About Grenades | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 4

All About Grenades | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 4
Smartphone with a 18,000 mAh battery: First Look | MWC 2019

Smartphone with a 18,000 mAh battery: First Look | MWC 2019
Nubia Alpha Smartwatch First Look | MWC 2019

Nubia Alpha Smartwatch First Look | MWC 2019
Microsoft HoloLens 2 First Look | MWC 2019

Microsoft HoloLens 2 First Look | MWC 2019
National Science Day, shark & turtle conservation & Bandipur forest fire | This Week in Science

National Science Day, shark & turtle conservation & Bandipur forest fire | This Week in Science
LG G8 ThinQ First Look | MWC 2019

LG G8 ThinQ First Look | MWC 2019
Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G First Look | MWC 2019

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G First Look | MWC 2019
Xiaomi Mi 9 First Look | MWC 2019

Xiaomi Mi 9 First Look | MWC 2019

also see

Realme

Realme 3 to feature a MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, 4,230 mAh battery, reveals Flipkart

Mar 01, 2019

realme 3

Realme 3 is set to launch in India on 4 March, alleged live images leaked

Feb 23, 2019

Redmi Note 7

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7 with 48 MP rear camera teased on Flipkart ahead of launch

Feb 19, 2019

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi Note 7 Pro gets listed on TENAA with 6.3-inch display, 3,900 mAh battery

Feb 26, 2019

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7 launched at Rs 13,999 and Rs 9,999 respectively

Feb 28, 2019

Xiaomi

Redmi Note 7 and Note 7 Pro to launch in India today: When and where to watch

Feb 28, 2019

science

Carbon Control

New powder can capture carbon pollution from power plants cheaply, effectively

Mar 04, 2019

Marine Life

Wildlife Day: A glimpse of the wealth of marine life scattered along Mumbai's shores

Mar 03, 2019

Marine Life

Wildlife Day: India's shores house a wealth of marine life that turn with the tide

Mar 03, 2019

Eating Disorder Week

Eating Disorder Week: Common myths & misunderstandings about eating disorders

Mar 03, 2019