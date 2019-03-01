Friday, March 01, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Realme 3 to feature a MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, 4,230 mAh battery, reveals Flipkart

The Realme 3 is expected to launch on 4 March, with a price range that hovers around Rs 10,000.

tech2 News Staff Mar 01, 2019 15:31:35 IST

The Realme 3 is expected to arrive on 4 March and in a bid to create some buzz around the phone, exclusive e-tail partner Flipkart has begun teasing the highlights of the new Realme flagship.

Setting up a dedicated microsite for the Realme 3, Flipkart does give away a few of the key details of the phone. The microsite reveals that the Realme 3 will be powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, which the company's using as a weapon to get at Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7 which comes with a Snapdragon 660. The other bit of important information revealed on the website is the fact that the Realme 3 will feature a 4,230 mAh battery unit, which is marginally larger than the 4,000 mAh battery on the Redmi Note 7.

Realme 3 teaser. Image: Twitter/ Realme India

Realme 3 teaser. Image: Twitter/ Realme India

Flipkart has also confirmed that the Realme 3 will sport a waterdrop-styled notch and dual rear cameras.

The new smartphone is expected to be announced at what Flipkart calls an "unbelievable price". While that could absolutely anything, considering the fact that Realme is taking early jibes at the Redmi Note 7, we expect the price to hover around the Rs 10,000 mark.

While not a lot about the phone is known so far, older reports hint that Realme could be changing things up a little on the design front this time. Instead of a horizontal dual camera setup on the back, the Realme 3 will likely feature a vertical camera setup. The company's also expected to offer the phone in a gradient finish, with its signature diamond-cut design.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories

latest videos

National Science Day, shark & turtle conservation & Bandipur forest fire | This Week in Science

National Science Day, shark & turtle conservation & Bandipur forest fire | This Week in Science
LG G8 ThinQ First Look | MWC 2019

LG G8 ThinQ First Look | MWC 2019
Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G First Look | MWC 2019

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G First Look | MWC 2019
Xiaomi Mi 9 First Look | MWC 2019

Xiaomi Mi 9 First Look | MWC 2019
Huawei MateBook X Pro First Look | MWC 2019

Huawei MateBook X Pro First Look | MWC 2019
Samsung Galaxy S10e, S10,and S10 Plus First Look | MWC 2019

Samsung Galaxy S10e, S10,and S10 Plus First Look | MWC 2019
How to choose the Perfect Gun in PUBG | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep. 3

How to choose the Perfect Gun in PUBG | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep. 3
Huawei, Nokia, Xiaomi show the future of smartphones at MWC 2019

Huawei, Nokia, Xiaomi show the future of smartphones at MWC 2019
Nokia 3.2 First Look | MWC 2019

Nokia 3.2 First Look | MWC 2019
Nokia 210 feature phone First Look | MWC 2019

Nokia 210 feature phone First Look | MWC 2019

also see

realme 3

Realme 3 is set to launch in India on 4 March, alleged live images leaked

Feb 23, 2019

Battery beast

MWC 2019: An 18,000 mAh battery featuring smartphone that could turn into a weapon

Feb 27, 2019

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi Note 7 Pro gets listed on TENAA with 6.3-inch display, 3,900 mAh battery

Feb 26, 2019

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7 launched at Rs 13,999 and Rs 9,999 respectively

Feb 28, 2019

Xiaomi

Redmi Note 7 and Note 7 Pro to launch in India today: When and where to watch

Feb 28, 2019

Redmi Note 7

Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro launch highlights: Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro and more announced

Feb 28, 2019

science

SpaceX

SpaceX new Dragon capsule to carry dummy astronaut on its maiden flight this Sunday

Mar 01, 2019

Artificial Brain

Scientists create an artificial brain that stores memories in silver, lives forever

Mar 01, 2019

Super Vision

Super vision isn't sci-fi anymore — it's powered for 10 weeks by a single injection

Mar 01, 2019

Measles Epidemic

UN warns that 'complacency' is causing rapid rise in measles cases worldwide

Mar 01, 2019