tech2 News Staff

The Realme 3 is expected to arrive on 4 March and in a bid to create some buzz around the phone, exclusive e-tail partner Flipkart has begun teasing the highlights of the new Realme flagship.

Setting up a dedicated microsite for the Realme 3, Flipkart does give away a few of the key details of the phone. The microsite reveals that the Realme 3 will be powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, which the company's using as a weapon to get at Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7 which comes with a Snapdragon 660. The other bit of important information revealed on the website is the fact that the Realme 3 will feature a 4,230 mAh battery unit, which is marginally larger than the 4,000 mAh battery on the Redmi Note 7.

Flipkart has also confirmed that the Realme 3 will sport a waterdrop-styled notch and dual rear cameras.

The new smartphone is expected to be announced at what Flipkart calls an "unbelievable price". While that could absolutely anything, considering the fact that Realme is taking early jibes at the Redmi Note 7, we expect the price to hover around the Rs 10,000 mark.

While not a lot about the phone is known so far, older reports hint that Realme could be changing things up a little on the design front this time. Instead of a horizontal dual camera setup on the back, the Realme 3 will likely feature a vertical camera setup. The company's also expected to offer the phone in a gradient finish, with its signature diamond-cut design.

