Realme 3 to go up on sale for the first time today at 12 pm: All you need to know

Realme 3 will only be available in Black and Dynamic Black colour variants in today's sale.

tech2 News Staff Mar 12, 2019 09:47:46 IST

On 4 March, Realme added a new smartphone to its portfolio — the Realme 3. The smartphone was launched in two variants, a 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage model, which is priced at Rs 8,999, and a 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage option, that will cost you Rs 10,999. The smartphone will be up for its first sale today at 12.00 pm via Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme 3

Realme 3 can look stunning at the right angles.

In today's sale, the Realme 3 will only be available in Black and Dynamic Black colour options. The Radiant Blue colour variant will be available starting 26 March.

However, you will be able to purchase Realme's new Iconic Case for the smartphone, which is priced at Rs 599 and is available in Black, Diamond Blue, and Yellow.

Further, Realme also announced some launch offers, wherein, you can get a Rs 500 instant discount when you purchase the phone using an HDFC Bank debit or credit card. There are also Jio benefits worth Rs 5,300, but this will be applicable only on purchases made via Flipkart. For people buying the phone from Realme's website, if you use SuperCash on MobiKwik, you can get 20 percent cashback on the price of the phone.

Realme 3 specifications and features

The Realme 3 smartphone features a 6.2-inch display with an 88.30 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display has a 19:9 aspect ratio and has a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. Under the hood, the Realme 3 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 chipset, which comes in 3 GB RAM and 4 GB RAM models and 32 GB of storage. Both of these models' internal storage can be expanded up to 256 GB via microSD.

In terms of cameras, the Realme 3 sports a 13 MP + 2 MP camera setup at the rear, which features PDAF, an f/1.8 aperture, and modes like portrait, HDR, and Chroma Boost. Up front, the Realme 3 sports a 13 MP sensor, which features f/2.0 aperture, and has modes like AI Beautification mode, HDR And Face Unlock. The smartphone also allows video recording at 1080p at 30fps, and 90 fps slow motion videos.

Running the Realme 3 is the Android Pie-based ColorOS 6. It's fuelled by a 4,230 mAh battery.

