tech2 News Staff

The latest smartphone from Realme — the Realme 3 Pro — is going up for sale at 12 pm today. The sale will take place on Flipkart as well as Realme online store.

Realme 3 Pro Price, sale offers

The Realme 3 Pro will be available starting Rs 13,999 for 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant and Rs 16,999 for 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The phone will be available with offers such as no cost EMI for six months and benefits worth Rs 5,300 from Jio.

The Jio Realme Youth Offer will give you a mammoth 3 GB of data per day apart from all other benefits such as access to Jio services and unlimited talk time for a price of Rs 299. The offer is applicable on all Realme devices.

The offer also gives you Jio Instant discounts of Rs 1,800 which can be used for reducing the price on your mobile recharges, however, only Rs 100 can be used at a time. There is also tie-up offers with BookMyShow offering 50 percent discount, Rs 3,250 cashback on Cleartrip and coupon benefits at Ferns and Petals with Rs 150 off on purchases of Rs 750. Jio has said that these benefits are worth Rs 5,300.

Realme 3 Pro specifications and features

The Realme 3 Pro features a 6.3-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a V-shaped notch, that houses the front-facing camera. It comes with a fast Snapdragon 710 SoC with an Adreno 616 GPU, coupled with 4/6 GB of RAM and 64/128 GB storage.

On the back, the phone sports a dual-tone colour with a dual-camera setup and a fingerprint sensor. For rear optics, Realme has included a 16 MP Sony IMX 519 sensor which is the same used in the OnePlus 6T (Review) along with a 5 MP depth sensor. On the front, the smartphone comes with a 25 MP sensor.

(Also Read: Realme 3 Pro: Five things I like about this budget device and three things I don't)

Realme is also introducing two new software optimisations for gamers — TouchBoost 2.0 for better touch sensitivity and FrameBoost for more stable frame rates while playing games like PUBG Mobile.

Realme runs on ColorOS 6.0 UI which is based on Android 9.0 Pie. It comes packed with a 4,045 mAh battery. a 20W charging adapter and support for Oppo's VOOC 3.0 fast charging capabilities.

Realme 3 Pro Review verdict

We had reviewed the Realme 3 Pro. Here's our verdict on the phone:

It appears as though there are a few things that are going for the Realme 3 Pro: great display; amazing build quality; good cameras and capable hardware. The same can also be said about the Redmi Note 7 Pro except that it is better in the camera department and is an overall great performer.

Is it really worth buying the Realme 3 Pro for Rs 16,999 when the Redmi Note 7 Pro offers something better at a similar price point? I think not. There really doesn't appear to be anything that the Realme 3 Pro does better, except for taking better selfies and slightly faster charging. If selfies and the slight faster-charging speeds matter, then Realme 3 Pro is for you. For everything else, the Redmi Note 7 Pro is a better choice.

