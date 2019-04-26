tech2 News Staff

With Realme launching its flagship smartphone called the Realme 3 Pro (Review) in India, Reliance Jio has pounced on the opportunity to promote itself to new buyers.

The Jio Realme Youth Offer will give you a mammoth 3 GB of data per day apart from all other benefits such as access to Jio services and unlimited talk time for a price of Rs 299. The offer is applicable on all Realme devices.

The offer also gives you Jio Instant discounts of Rs 1,800 which can be used for reducing the price on your mobile recharges, however, only Rs 100 can be used at a time. There is also tie-up offers with BookMyShow offering 50 percent discount, Rs 3,250 cashback on Cleartrip and coupon benefits at Ferns and Petals with Rs 150 off on purchases of Rs 750. Jio has said that these benefits are worth Rs 5,300.

The Realme 3 Pro will be available starting Rs 13,999 for 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant and Rs 16,999 for 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The device will go up on sale on 29 April at 12 pm with offers such as No Cost EMI for up to 6 months.

The Realme 3 Pro features a 6.3-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a V-shaped notch, that houses the front-facing camera. On the back, the phone sports a dual-tone colour with a dual-camera setup and a fingerprint sensor. On the front, the smartphone comes with a 25 MP sensor.

Realme 3 Pro, as was mentioned in its teaser as well comes with a fast Snapdragon 710 SoC with an Adreno 616 GPU, coupled with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB storage.

Realme is also introducing two new software optimisations for gamers — TouchBoost 2.0 for better touch sensitivity and FrameBoost for more stable frame rates while playing games like PUBG Mobile.

Realme runs on ColorOS 6.0 UI which is based on Android 9.0 Pie. It comes packed with a 4,045 mAh battery. a 20W charging adapter and support for Oppo's VOOC 3.0 fast charging capabilities.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost

