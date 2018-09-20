Realme is scheduled to debut the mid-range smartphone segment on 27 September with the launch of the Realme 2 Pro. And just a week ahead of the launch, the Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has revealed some pertinent details about the upcoming smartphone.

In an interview with YouTuber Gaurav Chaudhary, Sheth talked about how the Realme 2 Pro would stand out from the existing devices by the company. And in the list of differences, he happened to mention a waterdrop-style notch and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset on the Realme 2 Pro.

He also hinted a taller display than the Realme 2, with a screen-to-body ratio of around 91 percent. Another thing Sheth pointed out that with the Realme 2 Pro, the company is going to drop the signature diamond cut design, and go for the metal and glass construction.

In addition to that, the company CEO also mentioned that the Realme 2 Pro will sport a dual-camera setup at the rear along with fingerprint sensor. And it will also feature Face Unlock that the existing Realme phones have.

Ahead in the video Sheth also drops a hint at the price range of the Realme 2 Pro, which would be between the Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 segment.

As the name suggests, the Realme 2 Pro will be a one-upped version of the Realme 2, which was launched last month in India. From what the rumours suggest till now, the Realme 2 Pro is expected to comes with a large 6.3-inch display, that will sport a Full HD+ resolution.