tech2 News Staff 11 September, 2018 16:45 IST

Realme claims that as many as 370,000 Realme 2 units have been sold so far

After the first flash sale on 4 September, Realme had announced that it sold 2,00,000 Realme 2 units.

Realme had launched its second generation smartphone in the Indian market, the Realme 2 on 28 August. The device went on sale for the first time on 4 September and for the second time, on 11 September, at 12 pm, exclusively on Flipkart

After the first flash sale, Realme had announced that it sold 2,00,000 units. Today, the company has revealed that it has sold as many as, 370,000 units of Realme 2 in India.

The smartphone comes in two variants, one with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage, which is priced at Rs 8,990, and the other one with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB storage which is priced at Rs 10,990. One of the highlights of the device is its massive battery of 4,230 mAh.

Realme 2 is one of the best phones you can buy under Rs 10,000 right now. Image: Prannoy Palav

After the first sale though, many people on Twitter complained that their orders placed via Flipkart were cancelled. While Realme tried to address each issue specifically, there is no proof if there was proper redressal.

Also, there is no way to confirm that the company really sold those 3,70,000 units considering that the competition in the phone segment is rising and Xiaomi's Redmi 6 Pro appears to be a promising device. Redmi 6 Pro was launched a few days back and went on sale today for the first time. Head here to read the review of the Redmi 6 Pro.

Realme 2 specifications

In terms of display, the smartphone features a 6.2-inch HD+ display, with a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. Realme 2 is powered by a 1.8 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset, accompanied with Adreno 506. Also, for both variants of the device, the phone’s storage can be expanded to up to 256 GB using a microSD card.

Talking about the camera, the Realme 2 features a dual camera setup at the back, which the Realme 1 did not. It is a combination of a 13 MP primary camera unit with a f/2.2 aperture and a 2 MP secondary camera unit with an f/2.4 aperture. There is an LED flash next to it.

On the front, inside the notch, is an 8 MP camera unit with an f/2.2 aperture.

The camera comes with features like AI Beautification 2.0, Front Camera HDR, and Bokeh Mode.

The Realme 2 runs on Android 8.1 Oreo coupled with Oppo's custom ColorOS 5.1. Connectivity options on the smartphone include a 3.5mm headphone jack, micro USB, GPS, A-GPS, Glonass, and dual nano-SIM. The Realme 2 comes sans the fingerprint sensor, however, it features a facial recognition setup.

Read our review of the Realme 2 here.

