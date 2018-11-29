Thursday, November 29, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Realme U1 first impressions: Aggressively barging into the Rs 15,000-segment

The smartphone's first sale will start at 12 pm on 5 December via Amazon India.

Nandini Yadav Nov 29, 2018 19:38 PM IST

Realme Mobile's most recent event marked the debut of its U-series phones, starting with the Realme U1. The event marks two more 'firsts’: one being the global debut of the MediaTek Helio P70 chipset and the other being the first brand logo overhaul for Realme.

Coming back to the device, the Realme U1 has been launched in two variants: there is a 3 GB + 32 GB variant which is priced at Rs 11,999, and the other is a 4 GB + 64 GB model which will cost you Rs 14,999. The smartphone will go up on its first sale on 5 December at 12.00 pm on Amazon India.

At the launch event, I got to briefly spend some time with the new Realme U1 and here are my first impressions.

Realme U1 sports a 25 MP camera on the front. Image: tech2/Nandini Yadav

Realme U1 sports a 25 MP camera on the front. Image: tech2/Nandini Yadav

Build, display and design

The Realme U1 features a glass back with what they call the 'Light Pillar Design’. The device comes in black, blue and gold colour variants.

The smartphone is very comfy to hold and I liked that it weighs next to nothing. The glass back though is an absolute fingerprint magnet. I fell in love with the blue and gold phones, but unfortunately, I was given the black variant, which I think is a little boring. In fact, when I saw the gold variant from a distance, it was giving off a little iPhone XS-series’ gold variant vibe. From a distance, like I said.

Realme U1 sports a dual-camera setup at the back. Image: tech2/Nandii Yadav

Realme U1 sports a dual-camera setup at the back. Image: tech2/Nandii Yadav

Further, the phone has the power button on its right edge and the volume rocker and the SIM tray on the left side. The 3.5 mm jack sits on the lower edge, beside the Type-C port and the speaker grille.

The Realme U1 has a 6.3-inch display with a dewdrop notch and very tiny bezels around the screen.

Chipset, storage and OS

The Realme U1 marks the global debut of the MediaTek Helio P70 chipset which is apparently designed with gaming, battery and selfie capabilities in mind. I did not get to play games on the phone so I can't comment on that bit, but do stay tuned for the full review, which should be coming next week.

As mentioned earlier, you can choose between 3/4 GB RAM and 4/64 GB storage. The device is running Android 8.1 Oreo and Realme's ColoOS skin.

Realme U1 sports a 'dewdrop' notch. Image: tech2/Nandini Yadav

Realme U1 sports a 'dewdrop' notch. Image: tech2/Nandini Yadav

Interestingly, similar to the Honor 8C, the phone also comes with a DND mode for gaming, and a multi-screen mode. DND mode basically gives you an uninterrupting experience by screening calls and texts that you get while you have the mode on.

Camera and Battery

The Realme U1 has been touted as Realme's 'Pro Selfie’ device. To back up that claim, it houses a 25 MP "AI" camera up front, which supports bokeh effects and auto colour correction modes. At the back the device sports a 13 MP + 2 MP dual sensor setup. The back cam also comes with a Beauty Mode that is apparently tuned to Indian skin tones.

Realme Mobiles touts the camera as a 'Selfie Pro'. Image: tech2/Nandini Yadav

Realme Mobiles touts the camera as a 'Selfie Pro'. Image: tech2/Nandini Yadav

The rear cam also has a slo-mo mode that goes up to 90 fps. I tried the selfie camera, and to be honest, I quite liked what I saw. I clicked a few selfies with and without the beauty mode on, and both the results were pretty close to impressive.

Fuelling the device is a 3,500 mAh battery that charges via USB-C.

Conclusion

The Realme U1 looks quite premium, and it's promises for the camera are pretty high. On top of that, with a starting price of Rs 11,999, this newcomer company shows that it has what it takes to challenge the current budget kings, the Redmi Note 6 Pro and the Honor 8C.

tags



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great
What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks

What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks
Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review
Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

also see

Realme U1

Realme U1 with 6.3-inch FHD+ display, Helio P70 launched in India at Rs 11,999

Nov 28, 2018

Realme U1

Realme U1 launch highlights: With 6.3-inch FHD+ display, prices starting Rs 11,999

Nov 28, 2018

Realme U1

Realme U1 to launch today at 12.30 pm: Here's where and how to watch the event live

Nov 28, 2018

Realme U1

Realme U1 with Mediatek Helio P70, dewdrop notch to launch on 28 Nov at 12.30 pm

Nov 19, 2018

Realme U1 vs Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Honor 8X vs Realme 2 Pro: Is there a winner?

Nov 28, 2018

smartphone shipments

Realme's shipments grew over 600 percent in the September-October period: Report

Nov 22, 2018

science

Chemotherapy

New immunotherapy treatment shows promising results for stubborn breast cancers

Nov 29, 2018

Climate Change

In 4 years, 200% more Indians exposed to heatwaves, billions of hours in labour lost

Nov 29, 2018

UN Emissions

Countries need to raise ambitions, curb emissions to still meet 2030 goals: UNEP

Nov 29, 2018

ISRO Launch Success

ISRO PSLV-C43 mission completed with successful launch of HySIS and 30 foreign satellites in low-Earth orbit

Nov 29, 2018