Since the announcement of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8cx platform last year, we are yet to see how this new platform performs. While we wait for the devices, a new benchmark was spotted on Geekbench's website.

Not one but two benchmarks were spotted on the website, as reported by MSPoweruser. However, both could be of the same device since they have the same specs. It’s an eight-core processor running at 2.84 GHz and the benchmarked device has 8 GB of RAM. On Geekbench, the device achieved a single-core score of 3,327 and a multi-core score of 11,154. The report compares the score with an Intel Core i5-8250U that scored 11,192 in the multi-core benchmark.

The benchmark numbers look great considering this is an ARM platform and not an x86 platform. While the battery life of around 20 hours on Qualcomm’s Windows 10 ARM devices was amazing, the performance wasn’t good enough. However, it looks like the silicon giant has managed to close the gap with the Snapdragon 8cx.

Lenovo was the first manufacturer to unveil ‘Project Limitless’ that was powered by the 8cx. For now, we know that the Samsung Galaxy Book S will be running on this platform and it’s supposed to launch this month. The upcoming Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is also rumoured to launch with this chipset. It’s reported that a minimum of four Windows 10 on ARM devices running on 8cx will launch next year in Europe.

