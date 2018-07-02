Looks like Qualcomm isn't done with its announcements just yet. This past week it launched the Snapdragon 632, 439 and 429 SoCs for mid-range smartphones, then the announcement of Snapdragon 2500 platform for kids' smartwatches and now there's news of a Bluetooth audio SoC called QCC3026.

This chip is targeted at headsets which are for the entry-level and mid-range category. The company claims that this chipset will reduce power consumption by up to 50 percent.

The QCC3026 houses a processor clocked at up to 32 MHz and has a 32-bit architecture. It is rated to consume less than 6 mA.

It has a bunch of features like Bluetooth 5.0, Bluetooth Low Energy, Dual-mode Bluetooth, aptX playback and voice assistant support. You can check out the complete list of specifications on Qualcomm's site.

The chipset has already been embedded into Oppo's new wireless headset called Oppo O-Free wireless headphones which has been priced in China at CNY 699 (approximately Rs 7,200).