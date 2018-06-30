Saturday, June 30, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 30 June, 2018 14:35 IST

Oppo's O-Free truly wireless headphones are designed just like the Find X

The Oppo O-Free headphones also support voice translations similar to Google's Pixel Buds.

Oppo recently unveiled its near bezel-less flagship smartphone, the Find X at an event in Paris. Apart from launching a premium Lamborghini edition of the smartphone in China on Friday, Oppo also announced the O-Free truly wireless headphones which are designed keeping the Find X in mind.

Oppo O-Free truely wireless headphones. Image; Qualcomm

Available in Black with either Copper Blue and Bordeaux Red accent colours, the O-Free headphones have been priced in China at CNY 699 (approximately Rs 7,200).

Oppo's truly wireless headphones features a Qualcomm QCC3026 chip inside, which was designed to enable OEMs to make cheaper truly wireless headsets without having to build them from scratch. The QCC3026 chipset by Qualcomm is also more affordable than its flagship QCC5100 chipset, announced earlier this year at CES. According to a report by The Verge, Oppo's earphones also feature Qualcomm's TrueWireless Stereo technology which allows better battery life and connectivity.

Oppo O-Free truly wireless headphones are priced at CNY 699. Image: Qualcomm

The headphones also support voice translations similar to Google's Pixel Buds, and integrated volume controls along with a voice assistant for controlling music. Oppo says that the O-Free headphones offer up to four hours of music off a single charge and with the charging case able to offer an additional 12 hours of listening time.

Wider availability is yet to be announced but if this does make its ways to India, it would give Apple's AirPods a good run for their money.

