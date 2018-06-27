Qualcomm on 27 June announced three new mobile platforms at Mobile World Congress (MWC) Shanghai. These are the Snapdragon 632, 439 and 429. These chips cater to the mid-range and lower-range phones. The 400-series chips are usually found in the sub-Rs 15,000 category, while the 600-series is found in slightly more expensive models.

“The introduction of Snapdragon 632, 439 and 429 builds off Qualcomm Technologies’ highest-selling mobile platforms and provides users with increased performance and power efficiency, superior graphics, AI capabilities and enhanced connectivity features,” said Kedar Kondap, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

According to the company, Snapdragon 632 is offering 40 percent higher performance than Snapdragon 625 due to the combination of Qualcomm Kryo 250 CPU and Qualcomm Adreno 506 GPU.

It supports cameras up to 24 MP or dual cameras up to 13 MP each. Also, the display can be full HD+ and as it has the X9 LTE modem, it supports LTE Advanced technologies like carrier aggregation.

The Snapdragon 429 and 439 are supposed to be 25 percent faster and more battery efficient than their predecessor's chips 425 and 430, respectively.

The Snapdragon 429 supports either a single 16 MP or dual 8 MP cameras, and is said to support HD+ displays. The Snapdragon 439 supports 21 MP cameras or the 8 MP dual camera alternative.

Essentially, these chips are bringing in a marked improvement in performance and better support for features like dual-cameras and AI effects like depth-of-field (like Portrait mode) and realtime style transfer (think Prisma).

Qualcomm also points out that these platforms now better support dual-SIM LTE, which should be a boon for markets like India.

The phones that are running these new chips are expected to start rolling out by the second half of the year.