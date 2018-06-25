Monday, June 25, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 25 June, 2018 20:07 IST

Puzzle-based games are more popular among Indian women: Study

For the study, a survey was conducted across 25 markets involving nearly 25,000 active paying gamers.

While action games continue to dominate the global gaming eco-system, most of the games Indian women download are puzzle based, showed a study by digital payments platform PayPal on 25 June.

Of all the games downloaded by the participants in the past three months, 65 percent were action games that emphasise physical challenges including fighting, platform and shooter games, said the study titled "2018 Global Gaming Research".

However, 60 percent of the games Indian women downloaded were puzzle-based.

With a share of 73 percent, Google Play Store dominated the platforms Indians used to purchase gaming content — including full game downloads and additional content. The Apple App Store had a share of 22 percent, according to the report.

Slow Internet speed was the biggest pain point of 44 percent of Indian gamers, while 30 percent of Indians found Internet data caps to come in the way of their gaming experience. Language was an issue for 15 percent of Indian gamers, the study said.

The survey was conducted by market research firm SuperData on behalf of PayPal.

