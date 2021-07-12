FP Trending

Jagannath Rath Yatra, the Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Jagannath has been celebrated for centuries in Puri, Odisha. It falls during Shukla Paksha of Ashada month (June-July) every year. Said to be the oldest chariot festival of the world, the yatra begins today, 12 July amid the coronavirus pandemic. This year, the yatra would take place exclusively around Puri in a small radius, as per Supreme Court’s ruling.

The Rath Yatra has been prohibited in the whole state of Odisha by the SC due to the expected third wave and rising cases of the Delta Plus form of COVID-19. This year, the yatra is being held without the participation of devotees.

Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra: History and Significance

The Jagannath Temple holds huge religious importance and is among the four most important pilgrimages of Hinduism. In the 12th century, King Chodagan Dev erected the current temple in Kalinga style.

At the Jagannath Puri shrine, Shri Jagannathji, Subhadraji, and Balabhadraji are revered and they ride in separate chariots during the Rath Yatra to their aunt’s residence, the Gundicha temple. After an eight-day visit, they return to Puri temple. For the unversed, the distance between Jagannath temple and Gundicha temple is around three kilometres.

Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra 2021: Wishes and greetings

As Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra in Puri begins today, check below a few messages and greetings to share with your family and friends on this special day:

1. Happy Jagannath Rath Yatra! May Lord Jagannath bless you with happiness and prosperity

2. Jai Baba Jagannath! Let’s celebrate the glory of Lord Jagannath to destroy the evil from the face of earth… Happy Jagannath Rath Yatra

3. Here is wishing you all the best for this Rath Yatra 2019. May you and your family stay happy and gather enough strength to fight all the evils of this world

4. The centuries-old festival of chariots celebrates a day of universal brotherhood, love, compassion, and togetherness to honor the Lord Jagannath, the Lord of the universe. Happy Rath Yatra to all the followers

5. May Lord Jagannath bring in the best colours of success, prosperity, and happiness to your life. Wishing you and your family blessed Rath Yatra!

6. With the blessings of Lord Jagannath, may our country scale new heights of growth. May every Indian be happy and prosperous. Jai Jagannath!

7. May Lord Jagannath bless you in abundance and shower you with the virtue of truth. Happy Rath Yatra to all

8. May Mahaprabhu Jagannath bless you and your family with joy and happiness on this holy occasion of Rath Yatra

9. Wishing friends and family a very Happy Rath Yatra - the beautiful, colourful festival of chariots. Enjoy the celebrations

10. Let’s Celebrate The Day of Glory of Lord Jagannath. Happy Jagannath Rath Yatra 2019!

-11. Let’s Celebrate Glory Of

Lord Jagannath,

To Destroy The Evil From The

Face Of Earth.

Happy Jagannath Ratha Yatra 2021!

12. Jab Jab Hove Dharm Ki Hani

Tab Tab Avtaar Leve Bhagwan

Kar Deve Mardan Papiyo Ka

Mukti Deve Hum Prithvi Vasiyon Ko

Bolo Jagannath Prabhu Ki Jai

Happy Ratha Yatra!