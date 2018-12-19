tech2 News Staff

Saying that PUBG Mobile is an evergrowing trend will be a massive understatement. Google gave it the best game of the year award on Play Store and for a very good reason. PUBG Mobile now has 200 million downloads on Google Play and has 30 million daily users. This number is staggering enough and we haven't included the users from China where the game is reportedly played the most.

The main rival for PUBG is Fortnite and it is safe to say that the former has the beating of the latter on the mobile platform. This is mainly due to Fortnite arriving late on the most popular smartphone platform in the world which is Android along with the fact that Fortnite developer Epic Games did not make the game available on Play Store. Instead, it asked users to download the game for Android via its website, which could've discouraged people.

A Sensor Tower report has stated that PUBG Mobile has exceeded Fortnite's revenue even on iOS where Fortnite was present before PUBG. Fornite is also not as properly optimised across all devices as PUBG is which gives the latter an advantage for countries like India where not many people have high performing phones.

Launched just 8 months back, a PUBG Mobile tournament was announced across the country where the game saw more than 250,000 registrations and players checked in from more than 1,000 colleges across 30 cities. PUBG Mobile is only set to go bigger as is its console/PC version which is just called PUBG.