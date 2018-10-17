Tencent Games, the organisers of India's first PlayerUnknowns Battleground Mobile Campus Championship in India just announced the date and venue for the finale of the tournament.

After 600 matches in 4 knockout rounds played over 12 days in the online qualifiers, the top 20 teams will be invited for the final which will take place at KTPO, Whitefield Bengaluru on 21 October. Tencent in a statement mentioned that the total prize pool at stake for the winners here are a whopping Rs 50,00,000, apart from smartphone giveaways and other freebies.

For those unfamiliar with the structure of the tournament, it features teams of four in ‘Squad’ mode battling it out with the winner progressing into the next round. All matches are being played on the popular “Erangel” map. The organisers apparently received as many as over 2,50,000 entries from over 1,000 colleges, spread across 30 cities.

From this enormous pool of participants, the first 10,000 teams of four to have checked in, played in the online qualifiers.

Responding to the response so far, Aneesh Aravind, the General Manager of Tencent Games India said, "The sheer number of registrations is very good news for us and is a testament to the outstanding popularity of PUBG Mobile in India, and we hope that this tournament will go a long way in taking eSports to the next level in India. We look forward to an action-packed finale and see the best team emerge as the winner."

The finals on 21 October will also be streamed live on PUBG Mobile’s YouTube page, while those in Bangalore can join in at the venue and watch the finals by applying for passes on PUBG Mobile's India website here.