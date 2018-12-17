tech2 News Staff

PUBG is currently one of the most popular online multiplayer game on the planet and its mobile version called PUBG Mobile is an even bigger trend, especially in India. Recently a new update had come for the PC version of the game which introduced the fourth map called Vikendi. Now, this map will also be coming to PUBG Mobile.

Vikendi is primarily a snow terrain map and has some additional features which will help you fight in the snow. For one the ghillie suit has now been converted to complete white so that you can become near invisible on the snow. A snowmobile has also been introduced as a new vehicle in the game along with new weaponry. Royal Pass Season 4 also includes outfits and weapon skins which match the snowy terrain on the Vikendi map. Also you can now track players via their footprints in the snow.

PUBG Mobile servers will be down 5:30 am to 2:30 pm IST today as Tencent brings the new update to the map. The update will officially start rolling out from 18 December onwards. With the new update rolling out Tencent has said that it will be adding a winter theme to the game's main menu and also for all those who update before 25 December Outfit Box III and 1,888 BP points will be provided as a reward.