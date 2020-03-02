tech2 News Staff

Just when we were wondering about when Apple would launch a low-cost iPhone, Apple raised the prices of most of its phones in India by Rs 1,300 due to the new Basic Customs Duty (BCD) rate.

As per a report by The Economic Times, the basic customs duty (BCD) rate was announced during the recent union budgets along with the withdrawal of earlier exemption from BCD under the Social Welfare Surcharge.

The report further clarifies that since iPhone XR (Review) and iPhone 7 are assembled in India by Foxconn and Wistron, and that their prices will not be affected by this hike. In addition to this, Apple has reportedly absorbed the hike in iPhone 11 (Review), so its price will also remain unaffected.

iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max (Review) have received a hike of Rs 1,300 on all variants.

Here are the new and old prices of affected Apple iPhones:

Model Revised price Previous price iPhone 11 Pro Max 64 GB 1,11,200 1,09,900 iPhone 11 Pro Max 256 GB 1,25,200 1,23,900 iPhone 11 Pro Max 512 GB 1,43,200 1,41,900 iPhone 11 Pro 64 GB 1,01,200 99,900 iPhone 11 Pro 256 GB 1,15,200 1,13,900 iPhone 11 Pro 512 GB 1,33,200 1,31,900 iPhone 8 Plus 64 GB 50,600 49,900 iPhone 8 Plus 128 GB 55,600 54,900 iPhone 8 64 GB 40,500 39,900 iPhone 8 128 GB 45,500 44,900

According to the report, prices of other Apple devices like the Apples Watch, MacBooks and iPads are also not affected by this price hike.

The Apple India website has been updated with the new prices, whereas Amazon and Flipkart currently show the old prices.

