Monday, March 02, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Prices of Apple iPhone 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max and others go up by Rs 1,300 due to basic customs duty

The iPhone 11, XR and 7 are unaffected by the price hike, as are MacBooks, iPads and the Apple Watch.


tech2 News StaffMar 02, 2020 15:05:14 IST

Just when we were wondering about when Apple would launch a low-cost iPhone, Apple raised the prices of most of its phones in India by Rs 1,300 due to the new Basic Customs Duty (BCD) rate.

As per a report by The Economic Times, the basic customs duty (BCD) rate was announced during the recent union budgets along with the withdrawal of earlier exemption from BCD under the Social Welfare Surcharge.

(Also read: Apple iPhone XR And iPhone 11 were the top-selling smartphones in 2019: Report)

Prices of Apple iPhone 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max and others go up by Rs 1,300 due to basic customs duty

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The report further clarifies that since iPhone XR (Review) and iPhone 7 are assembled in India by Foxconn and Wistron, and that their prices will not be affected by this hike. In addition to this, Apple has reportedly absorbed the hike in iPhone 11 (Review), so its price will also remain unaffected.

iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max (Review) have received a hike of Rs 1,300 on all variants.

Here are the new and old prices of affected Apple iPhones:

Model Revised price Previous price
iPhone 11 Pro Max 64 GB 1,11,200 1,09,900
iPhone 11 Pro Max 256 GB 1,25,200 1,23,900
iPhone 11 Pro Max 512 GB 1,43,200 1,41,900
iPhone 11 Pro 64 GB 1,01,200 99,900
iPhone 11 Pro 256 GB 1,15,200 1,13,900
iPhone 11 Pro 512 GB 1,33,200 1,31,900
iPhone 8 Plus 64 GB 50,600 49,900
iPhone 8 Plus 128 GB 55,600 54,900
iPhone 8 64 GB 40,500 39,900
iPhone 8 128 GB 45,500 44,900

According to the report, prices of other Apple devices like the Apples Watch, MacBooks and iPads are also not affected by this price hike.

The Apple India website has been updated with the new prices, whereas Amazon and Flipkart currently show the old prices.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

CarryMinati on 10 million & Tanmay Bhat on Gaming to fight Depression | Live Interview | Part 1

CarryMinati on 10 million & Tanmay Bhat on Gaming to fight Depression | Live Interview | Part 1

On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA

"HydraFlick can change the PC gaming scene in India" | GodNixon | 1Up Gaming

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Top phones of 2019

Apple iPhone XR and iPhone 11 were the top selling smartphones in 2019: Report

Feb 28, 2020
Apple iPhone XR and iPhone 11 were the top selling smartphones in 2019: Report
Moody's cuts India growth projection to 5.4% for 2020 from 6.6% projected earlier; cites slower than expected economic recovery

NewsTracker

Moody's cuts India growth projection to 5.4% for 2020 from 6.6% projected earlier; cites slower than expected economic recovery

Feb 17, 2020
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says govt must continue reforms; green shoots of recovery need to sustain

NewsTracker

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says govt must continue reforms; green shoots of recovery need to sustain

Feb 17, 2020
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says no reason to doubt govt will meet fiscal deficit targets

NewsTracker

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says no reason to doubt govt will meet fiscal deficit targets

Feb 18, 2020
Samsung might benefit as coronavirus disrupts sales of Apple and other rivals

Samsung

Samsung might benefit as coronavirus disrupts sales of Apple and other rivals

Feb 19, 2020
Samsung poised to benefit from China virus woes afflicting Apple, other rivals; half of Korean firm's smartphones made in Vietnam

NewsTracker

Samsung poised to benefit from China virus woes afflicting Apple, other rivals; half of Korean firm's smartphones made in Vietnam

Feb 18, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020