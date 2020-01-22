Wednesday, January 22, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple's upcoming low-cost iPhone likely to enter mass production next month

The report reveals that Apple might unveil the low-cost iPhone 'as early as March'.


tech2 News StaffJan 22, 2020 12:56:33 IST

It was speculated that Apple might launch an affordable iPhone this year under the moniker 'iPhone SE 2' or 'iPhone 9'. Now, we have even more reasons to believe that, not only the company is working on such an iPhone but rumour has it that its mass production might start as soon as next month.

Bloomberg has reported that Apple will unveil the low-cost iPhone “as early as March,” and for that, the mass production is expected to start in February itself. The report further reveals that the assembly work of this iPhone might split between Foxconn, Pegatron, and Wistron.

Apples upcoming low-cost iPhone likely to enter mass production next month

Image: Reuters

The report did not give out any specification or cost or even the name of this iPhone. But as per the previous reports, the iPhone 9 (or iPhone SE 2) will reportedly be powered by the new A13 Bionic chipset and will sport Face ID. The iPhone is expected to feature a bigger display than the iPhone 8. The former will apparently sport a 5.4-inch display. The Apple iPhone 8 features a 4.7-inch LCD display. Reportedly, the new iPhone will also feature an improved camera over the iPhone 8, as well as an accompanying LED flash will be updated.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a report that Apple might use a ToF system, which measures the time that it takes for light to bounce off of objects in a room to generate a 3D map. According to him, the iPhone is likely to have a liquid crystal polymer antenna design that will improve wireless transmission.

In terms of price and colour options, Kuo has said that the iPhone SE successor is likely to be priced starting from $399, and might come in space grey, silver, and red colour variants.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

GodNixon takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

GodNixon takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

iPhone SE 2

Apple iPhone SE 2 renders reveal single rear camera, no headphone jack and a boring design

Jan 08, 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2 renders reveal single rear camera, no headphone jack and a boring design
Apple iPhone 9 to feature Face ID, bigger display than iPhone 8: Report

Apple

Apple iPhone 9 to feature Face ID, bigger display than iPhone 8: Report

Jan 15, 2020
iPhone 2020 lineup to include two models with 6 GB RAM and two with 4 GB RAM

iPhone 2020

iPhone 2020 lineup to include two models with 6 GB RAM and two with 4 GB RAM

Jan 16, 2020
Apple to use 'Daisy' robot for iPhone recycling, to avoid dependency on mining industry

Apple

Apple to use 'Daisy' robot for iPhone recycling, to avoid dependency on mining industry

Jan 13, 2020
Apple's iPhone sales reportedly increased by 18 percent in December in China

Apple

Apple's iPhone sales reportedly increased by 18 percent in December in China

Jan 10, 2020
Trump criticises Apple for refusing to unlock Pensacola phones used by criminals

Apple

Trump criticises Apple for refusing to unlock Pensacola phones used by criminals

Jan 15, 2020

science

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Air Pollution

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Jan 14, 2020
Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Venus

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Jan 06, 2020
Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019