Just days after a Poco phone was spotted in the certification listing, a company spokesperson has confirmed that Poco X3 is going to come with 64 MP camera and fast charging ability.

Angus Kai Ho Ng, the product marketing manager and global spokesperson of Poco Global has been revealing bits and pieces about the new Poco device for a while now.

According to his latest tweets, the successor of the Poco X2 will have a 64 MP camera.

He tweeted a sample photo taken with a Poco X3 and said that the setup was going to be “more than just a normal 64 MP”.

These pictures are downscaled, said a GSM Arena report. This was because the phone is supposed to take 16 MP photos with pixel binning. The report added that the camera UI was also visible from the pictures.

The camera setup was paired with another interesting teaser. The upcoming Poco flagship is going to get fully charged within 65 minutes. Angus Kai Ho Ng posted a chart that compares Poco X3 with Samsung Galaxy A71, which needs 80 minutes to fill its 4,500 mAh cell using the 25 W charger.

https://twitter.com/anguskhng/status/1299297490403909632?s=20

Rumours had suggested that the X3 will come with a 33W charger. The Poco X2 comes with a 4,500 mAh battery and 27 W fast charging speed.