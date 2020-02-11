tech2 News Staff

Poco X2 debuted in India last week at a starting price of Rs 15,999. This is the first launch of Poco as an independent brand. The highlights of the smartphone are its 120 Hz display and its Snapdragon 730G chipset. For the first time, the smartphone will go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart.

Poco X2 pricing, sale offers

Poco X2 (Review) comes in three storage variants — 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage for Rs 15,999, 6 GB RAM +128 GB storage at Rs 16,999, and 8 GB RAM + 256 G storage at Rs 19,999.

It is available in three colour options — Atlantis Blue, Phoenix Red, Matrix Purple.

The smartphone will be available for purchase at 12 pm on Flipkart. As for the sale offer, you can get a discount of Rs 1,000 on ICICI Bank Credit and Debit cards.

Poco X2 specifications

The smartphone features a 6.67 inch LCD screen that comes with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels. It has an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It also sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. In terms of processors, the Poco X2 is powered by Snapdragon 730G chipset and runs on the Android 10 based MIUI 11. The smartphone offers up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage.

In the camera department, the smartphone features a quad rear camera a setup that includes a 64 MP Sony IMX686 sensor, 2 MP depth sensor, 8 MP ultra-wide angle camera, and a 2 MP macro camera. On the front, you will get a dual punch hole camera, placed in the top right corner. These cameras include a 20 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor.

The smartphone is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that comes with 27 W fast charge support. It sports a Type-C port, bottom-firing speakers and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. Poco X2 also comes with "liquid cool" technology to avoid heating of the phone during heavy usage, say, when gaming.

